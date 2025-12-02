Fulham Vs Manchester City Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Fulham host an in-form Manchester City, who have scored 35+ goals already this season, in a Premier League clash packed with attacking firepower and defensive tests

Fulham Vs Manchester City Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch
  • Fulham face Man City at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Tuesday

  • Man City average 2.5+ goals per game, one of the league’s best attacks

  • Fulham have earned most of their points at home, making Craven Cottage a tricky venue

Marco Silva is relishing the opportunity to turn a new page on Fulham's losing streak against Manchester City, which is the longest in the history of English football. 

Fulham have lost 18 consecutive games against City across all competitions since the teams played out a 2-2 Premier League draw in September 2011.

Roberto Mancini was in the City dugout for that game, and his team squandered a 2-0 lead after Sergio Aguero and David Silva were on target. Bobby Zamora and Danny Murphy struck for Martin Jol's Fulham side. 

Fulham's last win over the Citizens, meanwhile, was a 3-1 victory under Roy Hodgson in April 2009, as they went on to finish seventh in the top flight.

After Saturday's surprise 2-1 victory over Tottenham, Silva immediately turned his attentions towards masterminding another upset on Tuesday.

"My last words to them were about our recent record against City, and how it's an opportunity for us to change it, and play for it," Silva told reporters on Monday.

"Every time you go inside the pitch to play a football match, our aim is to win the game, and it's not going to be different tomorrow night.

"Let's go for it – it's big challenge for us, a challenge that we want to face, and we want to go in a direction that gives us the conditions to fight and to take the three points."

City, meanwhile, know a victory would take them just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, after Phil Foden's brace helped them to an entertaining 3-2 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

But Guardiola said he expects a difficult test during a rapid pre-match press conference on Monday, which lasted just two minutes.

"Marco has been there for many years and it has always been a really tough game," Guardiola said.

"It will be difficult. Their organisation is exceptional and every year, with the ball, they're getting even better.

"They are a tough, tough opponent, I saw their games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland and it's always so difficult for the opponent to break them down."

Fulham – Bernd Leno

Leno has faced Man City on 12 occasions in the Premier League and lost all of those games (six with Arsenal, six with Fulham), conceding 34 goals in total. 

In Premier League history, the only players to face a team more often and lose every game are Jordan Ayew against Chelsea (17) and Ashley Westwood versus City (14).

Manchester City – Erling Haaland

Haaland has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances against Fulham, the most of any player since the Cottagers returned to the top flight in 2022. 

The only player to net more goals against Premier League sides managed by Marco Silva overall is Harry Kane, with seven in five games). 

Haaland is also targeting his 100th Premier League goal, after being kept quiet by Newcastle United and Leeds United.

MATCH PREDICTION – MANCHESTER CITY WIN

Fulham have won four of their last five home Premier League matches (L1), with their only defeat in this run coming against leaders Arsenal. 

They are now looking to win three in a row at Craven Cottage for the first time since December 2023, while they last did so with a clean sheet in each game between January and February 2011 under Mark Hughes.

But Fulham have a truly abysmal record against City, whose 15 straight Premier League victories in this fixture is the longest run any team has enjoyed against another in English top-flight history.

Guardiola's side have also won 13 of their last 14 evening kick-offs in the Premier League (7pm GMT or later). 

The only exception in this run was a 2-2 draw at Brentford in January, while their last such defeat was at Aston Villa in December 2023.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Fulham – 24.7%

Manchester City – 52.3%

Draw – 23%

