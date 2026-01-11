Liverpool Injury Update: Reds Confirm Serious Knee Injury For Conor Bradley, To Miss Rest Of The Season

Bradley has featured in 21 games for Liverpool across all competitions this season, making 13 starts

Conor Bradley
Conor Bradley is expected to miss the rest of the season
  • Bradley went down in the closing stages of Thursday's clash with Arsenal

  • Bradley will not feature again this season for the Reds

  • Bradley's injury have also Northern Ireland's chances to qualify for 2026 WC

Liverpool are expected to be without Conor Bradley for the rest of the season after it was confirmed the defender has suffered a "significant" knee injury.

Bradley went down in the closing stages of Thursday's clash with Arsenal.

While Liverpool have not placed a timescale on the full-back's return, initial reports suggest Bradley will not feature again this season.

As well as placing extra strain on Liverpool's defence, Bradley's absence will also hurt Northern Ireland's chances of qualifying for the World Cup. They face Italy in a play-off in March.

Liverpool confirmed on Sunday that Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days.

Bradley has featured in 21 games for Liverpool across all competitions this season, making 13 starts. 

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli has received criticism for attempting to shove Bradley off the field after the youngster went down, with the Brazilian subsequently apologising for his actions.

Published At:
