Fulham 4-5 Man City, Premier League: Guardiola's Men Play Out Nine-Goal Thriller
Erling Haaland scored his 100th Premier League goal on Tuesday and Manchester City moved to within two points of the top of the standings after surviving a stunning fightback from Fulham. Haaland became the fastest player to reach a century of goals in the league with his 17th-minute opener in City’s 5-4 win at Craven Cottage. But a night of personal glory was nearly wrecked as Fulham came back from 5-1 down and came agonizingly close to an equalizer in added time when Josh King’s effort was cleared off the line.
