Modi Invites Zelenskyy To India; Date Yet To Be Finalized

President Zelenskyy’s visit would mark a significant milestone in cementing the evolving strategic partnership between India and Ukraine.

Outlook News Desk
PM Modi zelenskyy ukraine
Prime Minister Modi's calls for peace and dialogue as cornerstones of India's diplomatic engagement. Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a formal invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India

- Ukraine’s Ambassador to India highlighted the momentum in ties since 2023, with frequent high-level engagements and dialogues

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a formal invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit India, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, confirmed on Saturday. While both parties are enthusiastic about the visit, a specific date is still under negotiation.

In his remarks to ANI, the ambassador highlighted the momentum in ties since 2023, with frequent high-level engagements and dialogues. He emphasized that President Zelenskyy’s visit would mark a significant milestone in cementing the evolving strategic partnership between India and Ukraine.

He also expressed gratitude for India’s consistent support amid the Russia–Ukraine conflict, particularly acknowledging Prime Minister Modi’s calls for peace and dialogue as cornerstones of India’s diplomatic engagement.

- This is a developing story.

Published At:
Tags

