13 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan Intelligence-Based Operation

Pakistani security forces killed 13 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Mastung district of Balochistan province on the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced. The operation targeted a hideout of the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated groups involved in recent attacks on civilians and security personnel in the region.
According to ISPR, the militants were planning a major sabotage activity when forces, acting on precise intelligence, cordoned off the area and engaged them in a heavy exchange of fire. All 13 terrorists were killed, while two soldiers sustained minor injuries. A large cache of weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and communication equipment was recovered from the site.
The killed terrorists were identified as key commanders and facilitators linked to multiple high-profile incidents, including the November 2025 Quetta railway station bombing that claimed 30 lives. Sanitisation operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining threats.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti praised the forces, stating: “These operations are crucial for restoring peace in the province. We will not allow terrorists to disrupt development and stability.” The province has seen a surge in separatist and Islamist militancy, with over 200 security personnel and civilians killed in attacks this year alone.
The operation is part of Pakistan's National Action Plan to counter terrorism, with security forces conducting over 50 IBOs in Balochistan since October 2025, resulting in the elimination of more than 100 militants.