Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

The victim's six-year-old son witnessed the attack, he stated, “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter).”

Outlook News Desk
  1. A woman identified as Nikki (mid-30s) was allegedly assaulted, dragged by her hair, and set on fire by her husband Vipin and in-laws in Greater Noida.

  2. Her sister Kanchan, who recorded the incident, claimed the assault and killing were linked to A dowry demand of ₹36 lakh.

  3. Police confirmed that Nikki succumbed to burn injuries, her husband has been arrested.

A woman in Greater Noida was allegedly assaulted, dragged by her hair, and set on fire by her in-laws in front of her young son and elder sister, police said on Saturday. The victim’s husband has been arrested, while teams are searching for the other accused family members.

“Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter),” said the six-year-old son, who witnessed the attack on Thursday night.

Two videos of the incident have surfaced online. One shows a man and a woman dragging the victim out of the house by her hair, while the other shows her limping down the stairs after being set on fire.

The victim, identified as Nikki (in her mid-30s), was married to Vipin since 2016 and had a son. Her elder sister, Kanchan—who is also married into the same family—recorded the incident in Sirsa village under Kasna Police Station limits.

Kanchan alleged that Nikki was killed because the family was pressuring them for dowry. “We were beaten and tortured for the last many days for dowry. They were demanding Rs 36 lakh in dowry. They carried out atrocities against my sister. They hit her in her neck and head and threw acid on her. Our kids were also in the same house. I couldn't do anything. They tortured me as well,” she said tearfully while holding her nephew in her arms.

BY Outlook News Desk

She further alleged that the in-laws wanted Nikki out of the way so Vipin could remarry. “They slapped me. I was injured… unconscious the entire day,” she claimed.

Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sudhir Kumar confirmed that the woman was first admitted to Fortis Hospital with severe burn injuries and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where she died before police could reach her.

“The family performed the last rites of the woman. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's sister, a case was registered against the victim's husband and his family at Kasna Police Station,” he said.

"Vipin has been arrested and teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining accused. They will be arrested soon," the officer added.

(with PTI inputs)

