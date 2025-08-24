Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Novak Djokovic clashes with rising star Learner Tien as the US Open 2025 Round of 128 heats up. The match is set for Monday, August 25, at 4:30 AM IST on Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York

Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, US Open
Novak Djokovic. Photo: File
  • Novak Djokovic set to play his first match of the US Open 2025 and will be eyeing to win the 25th Grand Slam of his career.

  • Novak Djokovic faces Learner in the Round of 128 of US Open 2025 on Monday, August 25, at 4:30 AM IST on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

  • Learner Tien arrives ranked No. 48, mentored by Michael Chang, and has already shown he can upset big names like Medvedev and Zverev.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic begins his quest for a record-setting 25th Grand Slam title US Open 2025. He will face off against rising 19-year-old American Learner Tien in the first round, scheduled on Monday, August 25, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Novak Djokovic arrives well-rested after skipping the recent hard-court Masters events. The Serbian legend holds a commanding 26–9 win-loss record this year and boasts a dominant hard-court match record of 12 wins in 17 matches.

On the other hand, Learner Tien, ranked a career-high No. 48 as of August 18, 2025, has a season record of 17–18 and a hard-court tally of 12–9. It is going to be big Test for him to play against one of the biggest Tennis stars in the world.

When and Where is the Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien Match?

Novak Djokovic will face rising star Learner Tien in his first match of the US OPen 2025 as the Round of 128 heats up. The match is set for Monday, August 25, at 4:30 AM IST on Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York.

Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming

Tennis fans in India can watch Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

