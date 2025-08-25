Mbappe scored his third goal in two games
Los Blancos registered their second consecutive victory in La Liga
Xabi Alonso will be happy with his team's effort
Real Madrid continued their winning start to the 2025-26 LaLiga season as they saw off newly promoted Real Oviedo 3-0 on Sunday.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice to make it three goals in the space of two league matches under new coach Xabi Alonso, before Vinicius Junior added further gloss with the final kick of the game at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere.
Rodrygo and Mbappe were both thwarted early on before the latter broke the deadlock with eight minutes of the first half remaining.
Oviedo were furious that Aurelien Tchouameni was not penalised for a tough challenge on Leander Dendoncker, but Madrid showed no mercy as Arda Guler played in Mbappe for a crisp finish.
The hosts did their best to pressure Madrid throughout the second half, and Kwasi Sibo might have done better with an attempt from the edge of the box in the 81st minute.
That profligacy soon proved costly, with Madrid breaking down the other end and Mbappe sweeping home after he was played in by Vinicius.
And Vinicius got in on the act in the dying stages, drilling in at the end of another clinical move as Alonso's team made it six points from a possible six.
Data Debrief: Mbappe magic and solid foundations
Mbappe took a while to get going in a Madrid shirt, but then went on to have the best goalscoring season from any player in their first season at the club.
And he has picked up where he left off last term. The France star has now plundered 47 goals in all competitions since the start of last season, two more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.
With that stardust up top, Alonso has focused on ensuring a tight defence provides the bedrock. Madrid have now kept a clean sheet in their first two matches of a LaLiga season for the first time since 2015-16, as they limited Oviedo to chances worth a combined 0.55 expected goals, while Los Blancos generated 2.63 xG going the other way.