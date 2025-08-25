Real Oviedo 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe, Vinicius Jr Goals Hand Los Blancos Easy Victory

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to make it three goals in the space of two league matches under new coach Xabi Alonso, before Vinicius Junior added further gloss with the final kick of the game at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid-FC
Real Madrid beat Real Oviedo 3-0
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mbappe scored his third goal in two games

  • Los Blancos registered their second consecutive victory in La Liga

  • Xabi Alonso will be happy with his team's effort

Real Madrid continued their winning start to the 2025-26 LaLiga season as they saw off newly promoted Real Oviedo 3-0 on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to make it three goals in the space of two league matches under new coach Xabi Alonso, before Vinicius Junior added further gloss with the final kick of the game at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere.

Rodrygo and Mbappe were both thwarted early on before the latter broke the deadlock with eight minutes of the first half remaining.

Oviedo were furious that Aurelien Tchouameni was not penalised for a tough challenge on Leander Dendoncker, but Madrid showed no mercy as Arda Guler played in Mbappe for a crisp finish.

The hosts did their best to pressure Madrid throughout the second half, and Kwasi Sibo might have done better with an attempt from the edge of the box in the 81st minute.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

That profligacy soon proved costly, with Madrid breaking down the other end and Mbappe sweeping home after he was played in by Vinicius.

And Vinicius got in on the act in the dying stages, drilling in at the end of another clinical move as Alonso's team made it six points from a possible six.

Data Debrief: Mbappe magic and solid foundations

Mbappe took a while to get going in a Madrid shirt, but then went on to have the best goalscoring season from any player in their first season at the club.

And he has picked up where he left off last term. The France star has now plundered 47 goals in all competitions since the start of last season, two more than any other player in Europe's top five leagues.

With that stardust up top, Alonso has focused on ensuring a tight defence provides the bedrock. Madrid have now kept a clean sheet in their first two matches of a LaLiga season for the first time since 2015-16, as they limited Oviedo to chances worth a combined 0.55 expected goals, while Los Blancos generated 2.63 xG going the other way.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  4. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  5. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

  2. US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

  3. US Open 2025: Reigning Champion Aryna Sabalenka Starts Title Defence In Style

  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Prime Accused In Greater Noida Dowry Murder Shot During Police Encounter

  3. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  4. Modi Invites Zelenskyy To India; Date Yet To Be Finalized

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  3. Indian Among Five Killed As Tour Bus Crashes Returning From Niagara Falls To New York

  4. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

  5. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala