Talavera 2-3 Real Madrid, Copa Del Rey: Andriy Lunin Heroics Spares Xabi Alonso's Blushes In Nail-Biting Win

20-time winners in the competition and runners-up to Barcelona last year – selected several big names after a poor run of form left Xabi Alonso's position as head coach in question, but they were far from comfortable at the Estadio El Prado

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real Madrid
Real Madrid advanced in the Copa del Rey, but they were not convincing
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid survived a scare in their Copa del Rey win

  • Andriy Lunin made some terrific saves to keep his side in the contest

  • Mbappe played a major role in Madrid's victory

Real Madrid survived a nervy finish to beat third-tier Talavera 3-2 and reach the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, with Andriy Lunin making a spectacular late save to prevent extra time.

Madrid – 20-time victors in the competition and runners-up to Barcelona last year – selected several big names after a poor run of form left Xabi Alonso's position as head coach in question, but they were far from comfortable at the Estadio El Prado.

Kylian Mbappe, who is still hoping to equal or better Cristiano Ronaldo's 21st-century record of 59 goals in a single year for Madrid, worked home goalkeeper Jaime Gonzalez early on.

And after Endrick went close from a tight angle, Mbappe netted Madrid's opener from the penalty spot in the 41st minute, after Marcos Moreno was penalised for heading against his own arm from a Madrid corner.

Mbappe played a major role in Madrid's second five minutes later, too, dummying a throw-in to get to the byline on the left, then seeing his cutback deflect in off Manu Farrando.

However, Los Blancos were unable to pull clear in the second half, and they were on the ropes when Nahuel Arroyo steered Ferrando's centre home with 10 minutes to play.

Related Content
Related Content

It looked like Madrid had finally done enough when Mbappe's speculative shot from distance squirmed past Gonzalez in the 88th minute, but there was more drama to come.

In the first of three additional minutes, Isaiah Navarro's curling free-kick was tipped onto the crossbar by Andriy Lunin, and Gonzalo Di Renzo was quickest to the loose ball to prod home.

Madrid were rocking at that point, and Talavera almost got a famous equaliser when Navarro diverted Sergi Molina's cross goalwards at the death, only for Lunin to spring to his right to make a match-winning save. 

Data Debrief: Mbappe inches closer to Ronaldo record

Mbappe has now scored 58 goals for Madrid in all competitions in 2025, with only Ronaldo in 2013 (59) netting more in the famous white shirt in a calendar year.

info_icon

The France captain has scored five hat-tricks and 11 braces at club level this year, with 12 of his goals coming from the penalty spot. Ronaldo had six hat-tricks, 12 braces and nine penalties in his record-breaking year.

Mbappe will now have a chance to overhaul Ronaldo when Sevilla visit the Santiago Bernabeu for Madrid's final game of 2025 on Saturday, in LaLiga.

Alonso, meanwhile, still has problems to solve. Though Madrid racked up 2.93 expected goals (xG), a substantial portion of that total came from Mbappe's penalty, and Talavera had chances worth 1.78 XG, firing off 16 shots and hitting the target with five.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  2. Australia Vs England Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Nathan Lyon's Double Strike Puts AUS In Driving Seat

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: Conway, Latham Opening Stand Frustrate WI At Mount Maunganui

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Prices For For Non-India Group And Super 8 Games Revealed

  5. IPL 2026 Auction Review: Five Key Talking Points, Best And Worst Business

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  2. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  3. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  4. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  5. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  2. 100 Years Of India's Trade Union Movement: History, Politics And The Future

  3. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  4. Over 5,000 Government Schools In India Have No Students

  5. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

  3. EAM Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel PM Netanyahu On Deepening Bilateral Ties

  4. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  5. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

Latest Stories

  1. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm

  2. Oscars 2026: India’s Homebound Makes It To The Shortlist For Best International Feature Film At 98th Academy Awards

  3. South India Weather Update: Forecast for Major Cities on 17 December

  4. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 400 Crore Mark, Beats Salaar's Lifetime Haul

  5. GOAT India Tour 2025: Lionel Messi Visits Wildlife Conservation Centre Vantara

  6. Earthquake Of 5.2-Magnitude Jolts Karachi And Parts Of Balochistan, No Casualty Reported

  7. Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

  8. Opposition Protests As Centre Introduces Bill To Replace MGNREGA