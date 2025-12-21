Real Madrid Close 2025 With Sevilla Victory As Xabi Alonso Looks Ahead To 2026

Real Madrid ended 2025 with a 2–0 win over Sevilla, and coach Xabi Alonso says the team must improve and start 2026 “on a better note” after the winter break

Real Madrid Close 2025 With Sevilla Victory As Xabi Alonso Looks Ahead To 2026
Xabi Alonso says Real Madrid want to start 2026 "on a better note", after rounding off 2025 with victory over Sevilla.

Los Blancos were 2-0 winners at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, after goals from Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe moved them within a point of LaLiga leaders Barcelona, who play Villarreal on Sunday.

Though Madrid are firmly in the title mix, Alonso has come under scrutiny in recent weeks for his side's style of play, and his job was reportedly at risk before Madrid beat Alaves on December 14.

The head coach acknowledged the hosts were not at their best against Sevilla, and that they must improve their levels heading into 2026.

"I don't want to make headlines," he said. "We know where we are right now. We're self-critical and know we need to play better; this isn't our level, and we can do better.

"We're going to take some time to analyse and reflect. We had to win. It was a tough situation. We know we can do better. And we want to start the year off on a better note."

Though Madrid were not firing on all cylinders, Mbappe managed to notch his 59th goal of 2025 – equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's club-record tally in a calendar year (2013).

Only Lionel Messi (79 for Barca in 2012) has netted more goals in one year for a club in Europe's top five leagues across all competitions than the France skipper, who has averaged a goal every 83 minutes in 2025.

"He always wants to make an impact, which is great for his team-mates," Alonso added of Mbappe. 

"It's a historic achievement; I congratulate him on it and wish him the best for 2026."

