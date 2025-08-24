Real Madrid Vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Kylian Mbappe Scores As Los Blancos Lead

Real Madrid Vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid have taken a 1-0 lead against Oviedo in matchday 2 of the ongoing La Liga 2025-26 season. Kylian Mbappe with the goal. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Real-Madrid-Kylian-Mbappe-AP
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, dribbles the ball past Oviedo's Luka Ilic during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid at Carlos Tartiere stadium in Oviedo, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. AP
Hello and welcome for joining us in tonight's La Liga 2025-26 fixture in matchday 2 featuring Real Oviedo hosting Real Madrid. The Los Blancos limped over the line in their first match of the new La Liga season, keeping a clean sheet, winning 1-0 against Osasuna in Xabi Alonso’s first La Liga game in charge. Elsewhere, Oviedo lost 0-2 at Villarreal in their first game in the Spanish league. Catch the play-by-play updates and scores, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA Ramping Up Pressure

The ball is been fed to Vini Jr on the left flank and it seems RMA want the Brazilian to do his magic and close this game out. However, his recent run is thwarted away the Oviedo defence.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid 68'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA Changes

Vinicius Jr and Brahim Diaz come on with Rodrygo and Franco Mastantuono coming off. Still no sign of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid 63'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RO Waste A Great Chance

A great opportunity for Oviedo to make something in the Real half but Nacho Vidal gets in a good crossing position but he smashes the ball out of play.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid 57'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Santi Cazorla Warming Up

Former Arsenal man Santi Cazorla is warming up and could be brought on in this half, with Real Oviedo in need of a goal.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid 50'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: SECOND HALF!

We're back under way for the second half with home team making one change - Oier Luengo making way for Haissem Hassan.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid 46'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: HT

HT whistle goes and RMA go into the break with a 1-0 lead against Oviedo. Mbappe's goal the difference-maker in this game.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid HT'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: GOOALAZOOO

There you go! RMA lead with the brilliance of Kylian Mbappe who slids it past the Oviedo keeper but the home fans and home players aren't happy with build-up to the goal. Leander Dendoncker thinks he's fouled by Aurelien Tchouameni but the ref rules it out.

Real Oviedo 0-1 Real Madrid 37'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Guler's Shot Saved

Rodrygo puts on his dancing feet as he pulls the trigger before his effort is pushed out to Arda Guler in the box. The Turkish international hits but is saved.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 37'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Rodrygo Draws A Foul

Rodrygo draws a foul from Nacho Vidal and wins a free-kick on the edge of the box. Kylian Mbappe curls the free-kick towards goal but its a disappointing one.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 34'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Franco Mastantuono Attempts A Shot

RMA's latest new prodigy, Franco Mastantuono tries a shot from long way out but it results in a corner. The Argentine was superb in the CWC and could be a key player for the Los Blancos this season.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 26'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA Unable To Carve Oviedo Open

Ex-Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen is seeing plenty of the ball as Real Madrid look to break down. Seems like Xabi Alonso loves the young defender and wants the attack to be build from him.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 20'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA With The Possession

Real Madrid with the ball possession as RO sit deep and look to hit on the counter. The hosts have been brilliant so far in holding off a star-studded attack.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 12'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA Drop TAA

A big surprise was the exclusion of Trent Alexander-Arnold from the playing XI as well as Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo, despite his rumours of a transfer, gets the nod in the starting XI.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 9'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: KO

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Oviedo and Real Madrid is underway at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo 1'

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Teams In Tunnel

We bear kick-off as the players appear in the tunnel for the first time. Exciting atmosphere inside the stadium.

Real Madrid 0-0 Real Oviedo

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: RMA Get A Warm Reception From Opposing Fans

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Cazorla On The Bench

Former Arsenal and Villarreal star Santi Cazorla, who turns 41 later this year, has been named on the bench.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Xabi Alonso On New Signings

“I didn’t feel that the shirt or the Bernabeu weighed them down,” Alonso told reporters of the new arrivals.

“The four of them performed well, maybe not spectacularly. But they were solid, they didn’t make any mistakes, they weren’t nervous and they were well integrated into the team.

“Those who started and Mastantuono, who came on in the second half, brought energy. This mix has been good with those who were already there … As a first take, I can take a lot of positives from it.”

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: Starting XIs Out

Real Madrid: Courtois (GK); Carvajal (C), Rudiger, Huijsen, Carreras; Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Mastantuuno

Real Oviedo: Escandell (GK); Luengo, CostasCalvo (C), Rahim Alhassane; Sibo; Nacho Vidal, Ilic, Dendoncker, Ilyas Chaira; Rondon

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo LIVE Score, La Liga: H2H

This is the 85th meeting between these two teams, with Real Madrid winning 55 times and Oviedo on 14 occasions. This is their first meeting since 2002 where these sides met in the Copa del Rey that Real Madrid won  4-0.

Published At:
