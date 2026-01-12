Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XI

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Get the full preview and information related to streaming of this match

Updated on:
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match
  • Zimbabwe face New Zealand in ICC U-19 World Cup warm-up match

  • Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to field first

  • Check live streaming and other details below

The Zimbabwe Under-19s and New Zealand Under-19s face off in their ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up clash at the Masvingo Sports Club in Zimbabwe, with the hosts electing to bowl first after winning the toss in a bid to test conditions early and settle their bowling plans ahead of the main tournament kick-off on January 15.

Both sides will use this fixture as a valuable opportunity to fine-tune their combinations and adapt to local conditions, with Zimbabwe looking to build confidence playing at home and New Zealand aiming to bounce back after a recent warm-up loss to England. This match promises an intriguing battle between Zimbabwe’s young talent and a Kiwi side eager to find form before the World Cup begins.

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update

Zimbabwe won the toss upted to bowl first.

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Playing XI

Zimbabwe U19 (Playing XI): Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Ndiweni, Kupakwashe Muradzi(w), Tatenda Chimugoro, Dhruv Patel, Webster Madhidhi, Panashe Mazai, Takudzwa Makoni, Shelton Mazvitorera, Brandon Senzere, Benny Zuze, Nathaniel Hlabangana

New Zealand U19 (Playing XI): Aryan Mann, Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe(w), Jacob Cotter, Brandon Matzopoulos, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Harry Burns, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Flynn Morey, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Will The Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match Be Played?

The Masvingo Sports Club, Masvingo will host the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 warm-up match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand on January 12, Monday from 1:00PM (IST) onwards.

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Where To Watch The Match Live?

There are no official broadcasters for this match.

Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match: Squads

New Zealand U19 Squad: Aryan Mann(w), Hugo Bogue, Tom Jones(c), Snehith Reddy, Marco Alpe, Jacob Cotter, Brandon Matzopoulos, Jaskaran Sandhu, Callum Samson, Harry Burns, Selwin Sanjay, Mason Clarke, Flynn Morey, Hunter Shore, Harry Waite, Luke Harrison

Zimbabwe U19 Squad: Kupakwashe Muradzi, Kian Blignaut, Michael Blignaut, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Simbarashe Mudzengerere(c), Leeroy Chiwaula, Brandon Ndiweni(w), Tatenda Chimugoro, Dhruv Patel, Webster Madhidhi, Panashe Mazai, Takudzwa Makoni, Shelton Mazvitorera, Brandon Senzere, Benny Zuze

