New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: NZ Eye Win Against USA

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Game On!
We are underway. Conway and Seifert walk out to the middle, Conway takes strike, and Milind Kumar opens the attack.
New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs
United States of America have won the toss and have opted to field.
United States of America: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell
New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Streaming Info
Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’.
New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hello!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s New Zealand vs USA. Stay tuned for live updates.