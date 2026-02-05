New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: NZ Eye Win Against USA

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Catch play-by-play updates from Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match Updates
New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, left, is congratulated by New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, center, after taking the catch to get India's Shubman Gill out during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. USA come into this contest looking to bounce back after a 38-run loss to India A, while New Zealand begin their warm-up campaign with this fixture. With both sides eager to fine-tune combinations and build momentum ahead of the tournament, expect a competitive outing. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds.
LIVE UPDATES

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Game On!

We are underway. Conway and Seifert walk out to the middle, Conway takes strike, and Milind Kumar opens the attack.

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs

United States of America have won the toss and have opted to field.

United States of America: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Streaming Info

Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’.

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hello!

Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s New Zealand vs USA. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

  2. New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: NZ Eye Win Against USA

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan PM Backs India Match Boycott – ‘We Are With Bangladesh’

  4. 'They Can't Even Hold A Cricket Bat': SC Bench Slaps Cricket Body Administrators

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Match: Ishan Kishan Stars In 30-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Mannepalli Enters Deciding Game Against Watanabe

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  4. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  5. Why We End Up Talking About The Finance Minister's Saree Instead of the Budget

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  3. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  4. Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes

  5. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y