New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: NZ Eye Win Against USA

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, left, is congratulated by New Zealand's captain Mitchel Santner, center, after taking the catch to get India's Shubman Gill out during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm-up matches at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. USA come into this contest looking to bounce back after a 38-run loss to India A, while New Zealand begin their warm-up campaign with this fixture. With both sides eager to fine-tune combinations and build momentum ahead of the tournament, expect a competitive outing. Stay tuned for live updates as the action unfolds. LIVE UPDATES 5 Feb 2026, 07:23:54 pm IST New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Game On! We are underway. Conway and Seifert walk out to the middle, Conway takes strike, and Milind Kumar opens the attack. 5 Feb 2026, 07:23:00 pm IST New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Toss Update And Playing XIs United States of America have won the toss and have opted to field. United States of America: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shubham Ranjane, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Ali Khan, Jasdeep Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell 5 Feb 2026, 06:26:48 pm IST New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Streaming Info Select matches will be streamed live on Jio Hotstar, including Afghanistan vs Scotland, UAE vs India ‘A’, Canada vs Italy, Nepal vs UAE, Afghanistan vs West Indies, Pakistan vs Ireland, Nepal vs Canada, New Zealand vs USA, Italy vs UAE, and Namibia vs India ‘A’. 5 Feb 2026, 05:57:03 pm IST New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Hello! Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it’s New Zealand vs USA. Stay tuned for live updates.