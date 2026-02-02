India And Pakistan Placed In Same Group For FIH Hockey World Cup showdown

Summary of this article
India men drawn with Pakistan, England, and Wales in a tough Pool D
India women placed alongside China, England, and South Africa
Tournament to be co-hosted by Netherlands and Belgium later this year
India now know the road ahead at the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, with both the men’s and women’s teams handed challenging group-stage draws during the ceremony in Amsterdam.
The draw, held at the iconic Wagener Stadium, has set up a high-intensity group for the Indian men’s side, who will face familiar rivals and strong European opposition. With the tournament set to be co-hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium later this year, the stage is already set for a competitive edition.
India handed tough group featuring Pakistan and England
The Indian men’s team have been placed in Pool D alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, England, and Wales, a group that promises closely fought encounters right from the start.
While Pakistan bring the traditional rivalry and unpredictability, England are among the strongest teams in world hockey, making this a tricky pool to navigate. Wales, meanwhile, may appear underdogs on paper but remain capable of springing surprises in a short tournament format.
The women’s team find themselves in a similar situation, also placed in Pool D with China, England, and South Africa. The mix of Asian and European opposition ensures a balanced but demanding group, where consistency will be key.
Both Indian teams will play their group matches in the Netherlands, with the full schedule expected to be revealed soon.
Germany headline strong field as FIH eyes global impact
Reigning men’s champions Germany headline Pool B, where they are grouped with Belgium, France, and Malaysia. Germany had lifted the title in 2023 after defeating Belgium in the final, and will once again be among the favourites.
The draw ceremony itself saw participation from prominent names, including former Dutch stars Naomie van As, Barbara Neelen, and Teun de Nooijer.
FIH president Tayyab Ikram underlined the significance of the event beyond sport.
"Today's draw marks another major milestone on the road to the most prestigious FIH event, the FIH Hockey World Cup. The upcoming edition, for both women and men, co-hosted by two hockey powerhouses, promises to be a resounding success," said Ikram.
"We are very grateful to both Belgium and the Netherlands for hosting our top athletes and the global hockey community in less than six months' time. In today's fractured world, sport, and events such as this in particular -- can play a substantial role in bringing people together. It can foster peace at times when our world is torn apart by conflict," he said.
With strong groups and global attention building, the World Cup promises high-quality hockey and intense competition from the very first match.
Match schedule
The FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 will be held in Amsterdam and Wavre from 15 to 30 August 2026. The full match schedule will be announced tomorrow, 18 March.
The Pools:
Men:
Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)
Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)
Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)
Women:
Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)
Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)
Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)
Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands).