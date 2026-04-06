Tour of Flanders 2026: Monumental Pogacar Wins For Record-equaling Third Time
Tadej Pogačar added another prestigious victory Sunday by winning the Tour of Flanders for a record-equaling third time with a dominant solo effort against a world-class field, further cementing his place in cycling lore. Pogačar, from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG team, and his great one-day classic rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) were the strongest in the pack. They rode together at the front having dropped all other contenders along the grueling route with about 18 kilometers remaining when the world champion launched an attack in the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.
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