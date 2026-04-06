Tour of Flanders 2026: Monumental Pogacar Wins For Record-equaling Third Time

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, with Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel, left, finishing second and Belgium's Remco Evenpoel third in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

1/10 Netherland's Demi Vollering, center, celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in front off France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, left, and Netherland's Puck Pieterse in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





2/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, with Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel, left, finishing second and Belgium's Remco Evenpoel third in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





3/10 Netherland's Demi Vollering, center, celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in front off France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, left, and Netherland's Puck Pieterse in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





4/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line to win the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





5/10 Netherland's Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





6/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar is congratulated by Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel afternoon winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





7/10 Netherland's Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





8/10 Netherland's Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





9/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line to win the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





10/10 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pats on the back Netherland's Mathieu Van Der Poel afternoon winning the Tour of Flanders cycling race, in Oudenaarde, Belgium. | Photo: AP/Geert Vanden Wijngaert





