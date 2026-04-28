England To Tour Pakistan For Tri-Series Including Sri Lanka As Part Of 50-Over World Cup Preparations - Report

Summary of this article
Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka are reportedly to play a tri-nation series in December-January
The matches could be held in Lahore and Karachi
Since 2022, England have travelled to Pakistan thrice for two Test and one T20I series
England are set to feature in a triangular one-day series with Sri Lanka in Pakistan as part of their preparation for next year’s ICC 50-over World Cup.
A reliable source close to the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday that after long negotiations the England and Wales cricket board (ECB) had finally given their approval to participate in the triangular series.
PCB has already secured Sri Lanka Cricket’s agreement for the triangular series, tentatively scheduled for December-January.
"The PCB is likely to hold matches at just two venues Lahore and Karachi but dates and venues would be finalized soon," the source said.
The PCB had also held a T20 tri-series late last year as preparation for the ICC World T20 Cup with Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka participating after Afghanistan pulled out its team at the last moment.
Since 2022, England have twice been to Pakistan for Test series and a third time for a seven-match T20 series.