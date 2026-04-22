Mohammad Nawaz Under PCB Investigation After Failed Drug Test During T20 World Cup 2026

Summary of this article
Mohammad Nawaz is under PCB investigation after a reported positive test for recreational drug use during the T20 World Cup
His planned move to Surrey for the T20 Blast has collapsed amid the controversy
PCB has initiated due process, with the final outcome set to be communicated to the ICC
The Pakistan cricket setup has once again found itself under the spotlight, but this time for reasons far removed from on-field performance. Mohammad Nawaz, a seasoned all-rounder and a regular feature in Pakistan’s T20 setup, is now facing serious scrutiny after reports of a failed drug test surfaced.
The development has sent ripples through the cricketing world, especially given Nawaz’s consistent presence in Pakistan’s white-ball plans over the years. While the team has been dealing with criticism following their T20 World Cup exit, this latest controversy adds another layer of concern for the PCB and its image on the global stage.
PCB begins investigation as Nawaz faces uncertainty
According to ESPN Cricinfo, Nawaz has tested positive for a recreational drug, with the sample believed to have been taken during the T20 World Cup earlier this year. The Pakistan Cricket Board has already initiated its internal process after being notified by the ICC.
A PCB spokesperson confirmed the development, stating: "The International Cricket Council (ICC) has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about this matter, and PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today."
The 32-year-old featured in all seven matches for Pakistan during the tournament, picking up seven wickets. However, this investigation could now put his international future in jeopardy depending on the outcome of the proceedings.
Surrey deal collapses as fallout begins
The immediate impact of the controversy has already been felt in franchise cricket. Nawaz was set to join Surrey for the upcoming T20 Blast after receiving a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PCB, but the deal has now fallen through.
This comes as a significant blow, considering the Blast was expected to offer him valuable exposure in English conditions. Meanwhile, Nawaz has continued to feature in the PSL for Multan Sultans, although the uncertainty around his status could overshadow his ongoing campaign.
With the ICC yet to comment officially, all eyes are now on the PCB’s final decision. The case could have wider implications, not just for Nawaz’s career but also for Pakistan cricket’s disciplinary standards moving forward.
Why is Mohammad Nawaz under investigation?
He reportedly tested positive for a recreational drug during the T20 World Cup, prompting a PCB probe.
What happened to Nawaz’s Surrey deal?
His planned move to Surrey for the T20 Blast has been cancelled following the controversy.