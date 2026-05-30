RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026 Final: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Clash

RCB will lock horns with GT in IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium
RCB beat GT by 92 runs in the Qualifier 1
GT defeated RR in the Qualifier 2 to secure place in the final
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season culminates in a blockbuster final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, pitting defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a thrilling summit clash.
Both teams are chasing their second IPL title, setting the stage for an intense battle between two quality champion sides. RCB topped the league-stage standings after finishing level on 18 points with GT, separated only by net run rate, before booking their place in the final with a dominant 92-run victory over GT in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala.
GT, however, refused to fade, Shubman Gill produced a magnificent 104 off 53 balls in Qualifier 2 to complete the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history and set up this rematch.
RCB are the overwhelming favourites on paper, given the fearless, high-risk game they have played throughout the tournament. Virat Kohli has been the backbone of their batting with 600 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 164.38, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been outstanding with the ball, claiming 26 wickets to lead the attack.
Captain Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls in the Qualifier 1 demolition further underlined RCB's batting firepower and depth, making them a side capable of posting or chasing down any total. The TribuneYahoo Sports
GT, however, are no pushovers, especially at home. Gill (722 runs, SR: 163), Sai Sudharsan (710 runs, SR: 159) and Jos Buttler (507 runs, SR: 157) have delivered almost consistently, forming a formidable top three. GT have won five of their seven games at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, and crucially, their only win over RCB this season came at this very venue, making home advantage a significant factor.
The spin threat of Rashid Khan and Sai Kishore, backed by the pace of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, gives GT a potent bowling arsenal capable of unsettling any top order.
The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally considered favourable for batting, offering even bounce that allows the ball to come nicely onto the bat, which could set up a high-scoring final. The key battle will be between RCB's aggressive powerplay batting and GT's disciplined opening pair building the platform.
If Kagiso Rabada gets an early wicket, it exposes RCB's middle order to Rashid Khan; conversely, if Bhuvneshwar gets early breakthroughs, it reduces the freedom with which GT's middle order can operate. With the stakes at their highest and two evenly matched champions colliding under the Ahmedabad lights, this final has all the ingredients of an instant classic.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Match Details
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date: Sunday, May 31, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Shubman Gill (GT), Rajat Patidar (RCB)
On-field Umpires: Rohan Pandit, Sam Nogajski
Third Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
League Standings: GT – 2nd, RR – 1st
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Head-To-Head
Matches: 9
GT: 4
RCB: 5
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Squads
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jason Holder, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Connor Esterhuizen, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Gurnoor Brar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal