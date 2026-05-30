RCB Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026 Final: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Clash

GT, however, are no pushovers, especially at home. Gill (722 runs, SR: 163), Sai Sudharsan (710 runs, SR: 159) and Jos Buttler (507 runs, SR: 157) have delivered almost consistently, forming a formidable top three. GT have won five of their seven games at the Narendra Modi Stadium this season, and crucially, their only win over RCB this season came at this very venue, making home advantage a significant factor.