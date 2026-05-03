GT Vs PBKS Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 46

Summary of this article
GT will take on PBKS in match 46 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
PBKS have lost just one match so far in the season
GT will enter this match on the back of two consecutive wins
Gujarat Titans (GT) will cross paths with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 46 of Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 3.
Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. They would want to believe that it was a minor blip in their overall highly successful campaign till now and would want to get back to winning ways.
On the other hand, while GT have been inconsistent in their journey so far, they would be high on confidence entering this match against table-toppers PBKS as they have won their last two matches and would be vying to keep the momentum going.
PBKS are sitting comfortably at the top with 13 points after winnings 6 off the 8 matches played so far, while one match against KKR got washed out. While GT are at the 5th spot currently with 10 points from 5 wins and 4 losses from 9 matches played so far.
PBKS look a well-balanced unit, however their bowling at times leaks too many runs as Arshdeep Singh has had a mixed tournament so far and Vijaykumar Vyshak impressed much with the bowl till now.
Whereas while GT's top-order has churned runs for fun this season, their middle-order looks quite fragile thus making him heavily reliant on their top-order.
GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date: 3 May 2026 (Sunday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
On-field umpires: KN Anantha Padmanabhan, Parashar Joshi
3rd Umpire: Abhijit Bhattacharya
Current Standings: GT (5th), (PBKS 1st)
GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 7
GT: 3
PBKS: 4
GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad, Shashank Singh
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
When and where will the match between GT vs PBKS take place?
The match between GT and PBKS will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 3 from 7:30 PM IST
What are the current standings of GT and PBKS in IPL 2026
PBKS are at the top of the table, while GT are placed at the 5th spot.