GT Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Look To Bounce Back, Titans Aim To Extend Winning Run

This GT vs PBKS clash will have GT looking to extend their winning momentum at home, while table-toppers PBKS will be determined to bounce back and solidify their position at the top of the standings

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Gujarat Titans cricketer Shubman Gill in action against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 clash. AP Photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS will be up against GT in am away fixture at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

  • PBKS suffered their first loss of the season in their last match

  • Gujarat Titans have found some momentum by winning consecutive games

Their perfect run finally halted, Punjab Kings will look to ensure the slip does not turn into a slide when they take on Gujarat Titans, who will be targeting a third straight win, in the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Kings were handed a bitter first defeat of the season by Rajasthan Royals earlier this week.

Although Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with 13 points from eight games, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are just a point behind them.

For a side that had set the early pace with six wins on the trot, the loss has brought a few concerns, especially with the ball.

Punjab's bowling has not quite matched the consistency of their batting. In fact, their strong batting displays have often masked the shortcomings of the bowling unit.

Even in victories, Punjab's bowlers have allowed opposition teams to score freely at stages, and the recent loss once again exposed those issues.

Their inability to close out innings has put added pressure on the batters, who have often had to chase bigger targets or set above-par totals.

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With the tournament entering a more competitive phase, Punjab will need sharper execution and clearer plans, particularly against a Gujarat top order that thrives on momentum.

Their fielding has also been a concern with plenty of dropped catches and misfields.

The batting, however, remains Punjab's biggest strength. Openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided solid starts, while Cooper Connolly has also been among the runs. The middle order, led by skipper Shreyas Iyer, has shown enough depth to push totals or finish chases.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, come into this match on a two-game winning streak, though their campaign has largely been stop-start.

They have struggled to string together consistent performances, but the recent wins suggest they may be settling into a rhythm.

With back-to-back wins, first over Chennai Super Kings and then RCB, the Titans are fifth on the table with 10 points.

Much of Gujarat's success with the bat has revolved around their top three -- Sai Sudharsan, captain Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler -- but over dependence on the trio remains a concern.

Washington Sundar has shown promise in the middle order, but finishers like Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia are yet to make a consistent impact.

Jason Holder has also been slotted into the middle order to add balance, and his all-round contribution was evident in the win over defending champions RCB.

The West Indian picked up two wickets for 29 runs from his four overs and also grabbed three catches, underlining his value across departments.

Another encouraging sign for Gujarat has been their bowling in the previous match. The attack looked far more disciplined, with better control over lengths and improved execution in key phases, as they bowled out RCB for an under-par 155.

GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia

Punjab Kings: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Vishnu Vinod.

Match starts 7:30 pm.

Q

When and where will the match between GT and PBKS take place?

A

The match between GT and PBKS will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Sunday, May 3.

Q

Who is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026?

A

KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap currently with 433 runs, followed by Abhishek Sharma (425 runs).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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