GT Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Ahmedabad?

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans placed fifth with 10 points from nine matches
Punjab Kings leading standings with 13 points from eight games
GT have well-balanced bowling, PBKS boast of strong batting depth
Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 46 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 3).
The Kings are in rip-roaring form, atop the standings with 13 points from eight games and just one defeat so far which came in the previous outing against Rajasthan Royals. As for the Titans, they lie fifth with 10 points from nine matches, and have notched up back-to-back wins after consecutive losses.
The two franchises have had contrasting approaches in their respective campaigns, given their team dynamics. GT have a strong, well balanced bowling line-up but their batting relies a bit too much on top-order stars Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.
PBKS, meanwhile have a redoubtable batting roster with tremendous depth as well, but their bowling is not as dependable as the Kings would want it to be. The Shreyas Iyer-led team could not defend a 222-run total versus the Royals, and would need to be wary of GT's top three threat.
GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Purely speaking basis recent results, Gujarat have the momentum with two straight wins, while Punjab are coming off their first loss of the season. But the table-toppers would be considered favourites on paper considering all factors, and the fact that they are yet to face defeat in an away game in IPL 2026.
Google hands PBKS a 55 per cent chance of victory as against GT's 45 per cent.
GT Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Likely Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Manav Suthar
Impact Player: Mohammed Siraj
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal
When will the GT vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be played?
The GT vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match will be played on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 7:30pm IST.
Where will the GT vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match be played?
The GT vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Who will win the GT vs PBKS, IPL 2026 match?
Punjab Kings are slight favourites against Gujarat Titans, with Google giving them a 55 per cent chance of victory.