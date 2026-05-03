GT Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Game In Ahmedabad?

Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. Photo: AP

Yuzvendra Chahal, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh. Photo: AP