GT Vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Gill’s In-Form Titans Eye Revenge Against Table-Toppers Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill looks on before the toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. AP Photo

Gujarat Titans take on Punjab Kings in Match 46 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with both sides eyeing crucial points in a tight playoff race. PBKS come into the contest as table-toppers with strong form and a powerful batting unit led by Shreyas Iyer, while GT, led by Shubman Gill, are gaining momentum after recent wins and remain firmly in contention. The Titans will rely on Gill’s consistency, he has already scored over 370 runs this season, along with their potent bowling attack featuring Rashid Khan and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, PBKS boast depth with players like Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal, making them dangerous in both innings. With contrasting styles, GT’s balance versus PBKS’s aggressive approach, this clash promises a high-intensity battle.

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