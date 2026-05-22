Jabalpur Police Take Twisha Sharma’s Husband Samarth Singh Into Custody

Jabalpur police have taken Samarth Singh, husband of Twisha Sharma, into custody following a coordinated operation.
The accused will be handed over to Bhopal police shortly, as the main investigation is being handled by authorities in the state capital.
The development was confirmed by the lawyer representing the parties involved, indicating serious charges against Singh.
Jabalpur police have arrested Samarth Singh, the husband of social media influencer and model Twisha Sharma, and will soon hand him over to Bhopal police, according to the lawyer involved in the case.
The arrest was made late on Wednesday night after a team from Jabalpur police acted on specific inputs. Samarth Singh was taken into custody from a location in Jabalpur. He is expected to be produced before a local court and subsequently transferred to Bhopal, where the primary case against him is being investigated.
The lawyer representing the complainant side confirmed the development, saying, “Samarth Singh has been taken into custody by Jabalpur police. He will be formally handed over to Bhopal police in the next 24-48 hours as per legal procedure.”
Though the exact nature of the charges has not been officially disclosed in detail, sources indicate that the case involves serious allegations, possibly related to cyber crime, financial disputes, or domestic matters that were reported in Bhopal. Twisha Sharma had earlier made certain public statements regarding her personal life and alleged harassment, which reportedly triggered the police action.
Twisha Sharma, known for her presence on social media platforms, has been in the news recently due to her strained marital relationship with Samarth Singh. The couple’s personal disputes had earlier spilled into the public domain, with both sides making counter-allegations. The matter eventually reached the police, leading to registration of cases in Bhopal.
Senior police officers in Bhopal have been maintaining a tight-lipped approach, saying only that the investigation is ongoing and all legal procedures will be followed. The transfer of Samarth Singh to Bhopal is expected to allow investigators to question him thoroughly and gather more evidence.
The arrest has created a buzz in Madhya Pradesh, especially in social and media circles. While some have welcomed the police action, others are waiting for more details to emerge. Legal experts suggest that once Samarth Singh is produced in Bhopal, the court may decide on his custody and further course of the investigation.
This case is being closely watched as it involves a high-profile couple and raises questions about personal relationships, public influence, and the role of police in matrimonial and cyber-related disputes. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.