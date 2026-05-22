Twisha Sharma’s Husband May Surrender: MP High Court Orders Second Autopsy

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Deepika Kashyap
Updated on:
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Madhya Pradesh high court orders second autopsy in Twisha Sharma death case, husband is willing to surrender.

Twisha Sharma and Husband Samarth Singh
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The MP High Court on Friday issued a directive for the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma, who recently died under mysterious circumstances at her Bhopal residence.

Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh clarified that the second autopsy, to be conducted by doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, will take place in Bhopal, and a flight would be arranged for the doctors.

This is a major breakthrough for Twisha’s family that has consistently claimed that her death was not suicide and suspect foul play.

During the court hearing, Senior Advocate Mringendra Singh  submitted that Samarth Singh, the woman's husband, wished to withdraw his bail plea and surrender before the trial court.

Bhopal Court Rejects Second Autopsy Plea In Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case - X
Bhopal Court Rejects Second Autopsy Plea In Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case

By Outlook News Desk

However, he requested that the trial court be ordained to decide the bail plea on the same day, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

The Madhya Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe into the case, and gave its consent for the agency to take over the investigation.

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