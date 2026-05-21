Bhopal Court Rejects Second Autopsy Plea In Twisha Sharma Dowry Death Case

The plea stated that when the initial post-mortem examination was carried out at a hospital here, the investigators failed to supply the "ligature" (the belt purportedly used in the hanging).



According to their attorney, Ankur Pandey, the parents were concerned that if the second autopsy was carried out at a city hospital, Twisha's mother-in-law, retired additional district judge Giribala Singh's sister, a surgeon based in Bhopal, may have an impact.