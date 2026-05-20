KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 65 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win affair at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. KKR are stuck in the 8th spot with 11 points from 12 matches and need to win both their remaining matches to get to 15 points to stay in playoff contention. They won the toss and invited MI to bat first on a sticky wicket, and their bowlers proved the decision right by getting MI four down inside the powerplay. Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey picked two wickets each to give their team a sound start with the ball. However, heavy rain stopped the play in Kolkata, when MI were 57/4 in 8 overs with Hardik Pandya (7*) and Tilak Varma (7*), fighting it out in the middle.
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