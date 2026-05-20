KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 65 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is up against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a must-win affair at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 20. KKR are stuck in the 8th spot with 11 points from 12 matches and need to win both their remaining matches to get to 15 points to stay in playoff contention. They won the toss and invited MI to bat first on a sticky wicket, and their bowlers proved the decision right by getting MI four down inside the powerplay. Cameron Green and Saurabh Dubey picked two wickets each to give their team a sound start with the ball. However, heavy rain stopped the play in Kolkata, when MI were 57/4 in 8 overs with Hardik Pandya (7*) and Tilak Varma (7*), fighting it out in the middle.

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Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Ryan Rickelton Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Indian Premier League 2026 Rohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Indian Premier League: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Suryakumar Yadav Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Saurabh Dubey during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Tilak Varma Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Hardik Pandya Indian Premier League 2026
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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IPL MI vs KKR Match delayed by rain
Ground staff cover the pitch due to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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IPL KKR vs MI Match delayed by rain
Ground staffs cover the pitch after rain stoped the play during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match delayed by rain
Ground staff cover the pitch due to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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