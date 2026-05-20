KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 65 At Kolkata's Eden Gardens

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

1/12 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





2/12 Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton, right, and Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





3/12 Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





4/12 Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey takes the catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Ryan Rickelton during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





5/12 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





6/12 Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





7/12 Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders' Saurabh Dubey during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





8/12 Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





9/12 Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, India. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





10/12 Ground staff cover the pitch due to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





11/12 Ground staffs cover the pitch after rain stoped the play during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata , India, Wednesday, May 20, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Bikas Das





12/12 Ground staff cover the pitch due to rain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra





