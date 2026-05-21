Freiburg 0-3 Aston Villa, Europa League Final: Emotional Prince William Sees AVFC Lift UEL Trophy In Istanbul

In front of the future king of England, Unai Emery reaffirmed his status as the king of the Europa League. Aston Villa beat Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul on Wednesday to secure Emery a record-extending fifth title in this competition. Celebrating wildly inside the Tupras Stadium was lifelong Villa fan Prince William, who traveled to watch his beloved team end a 30-year wait for a major trophy. It was Villa’s first major piece of silverware since winning the English League Cup in 1996 and its first continental title since lifting the European Cup and then the Super Cup in 1982. Was the outcome ever in doubt with the ultimate Europa League specialist Emery on the sideline? The Spanish coach has enjoyed remarkable success in Europe’s second-tier competition, winning it three years running with Sevilla from 2014-16 and again with Villarreal in 2021.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Europa League Final Soccer Match: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
1/14
Europa League Final Soccer Match: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Aston Villa's John McGinn prepares to lift the trophy after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/14
UEFA Europa League Final: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery kisses the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/14
Europa League Final Soccer Match: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Britain's Prince William, center, applauds after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/14
Freiburg players react after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey.
Freiburg players react after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/14
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Final: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa players celebrate as they win the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo; AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/14
Europa League: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Britain's Prince William, center, applauds after the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/14
UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Final: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Aston Villa players celebrate after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Emrah Gurel
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/14
Europa League Soccer: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers scores his side's third goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/14
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Amadou Onana, left, jumps for the ball with Freiburg's Lucas Holer during the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/14
UEFA Europa League Final: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Britain's Prince William, center, celebrates as he watches the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/14
UEFA Europa League Final: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Freiburg's goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is beaten by a shot from Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia who scores his side's second goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/14
UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Freiburg's Matthias Ginter, left, tries to control the ball as Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins looks on during the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/14
Turkey Europa League Final Soccer: SC Freiburg vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Pau Torres celebrates after his teammate Youri Tielemans scored his side's opening goal during the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo: AP/Khalil Hamra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
14/14
Turkey Europa League Final Soccer: Aston Villa vs SC Freiburg
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins goes for the ball during the Europa League final soccer match between Freiburg and Aston Villa in Istanbul, Turkey. | Photo; AP/Francisco Seco
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories