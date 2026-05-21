Bhopal Gas Tragedy Survivors Face a Slow Death of Care: Broken Health System, Delayed Treatment and Failing Support

“For the past 22 years, the committee has been receiving many complaints from gas victims,” says Poornendu Shukla, a member of the Supreme Court (SC) Monitoring Committee overseeing medical rehabilitation for gas victims, whose latest report came out in September, 2025. One of the most serious gaps, he says, is the shortage of specialists. Facilities for treating gas-related illnesses exist on paper, but critical posts remain vacant. Even the Pulmonary Medicine Centre in Jahangirabad, specifically set up for respiratory diseases caused by gas exposure, does not have a pulmonary specialist. “What does rising patient load mean if there is no neurologist in the neurology department?” Shukla says. “If there is no nephrologist despite dialysis machines being available, treatment quality will obviously suffer.”