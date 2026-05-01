‘Accused Still Free’: Rape Survivor Tries To Set Herself On Fire

Woman tries to set herself ablaze outside Police Commissioner’s office, claims four months of delay and threats from accused’s family

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PTI
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Rape survivor attempts immolation outside Gurugram CP office Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Survivor alleges accused remains at large despite FIR filed

  • Police intervene in time, preventing the self-immolation attempt

  • Victim claims intimidation to withdraw case

A rape survivor's desperate cry for justice spilled onto the streets outside the Gurugram Police Commissioner’s office on Thursday, when she allegedly attempted to end her life by setting herself on fire, claiming months of police inaction in her case.

Clutching a bottle of petrol and a matchbox, the woman reached the gate of the CP office and poured the fuel over herself. Policemen deployed acted promptly and preventing her from setting herself on fire, while also trying to calm her down.

Moments leading up to the incident were captured in videos, now circulating on social media. Though the visuals are unclear, her screams can be distinctly heard.

In another video that the woman recorded before entering the CP's office, she said that she was raped by a man from Panipat and had lodged an FIR at Sector 51 police station. However, even after four months, the accused had not been arrested.

“The accused is still roaming freely. His family and their goons are threatening me and my family to withdraw the case. Now death is the only way out. I am going to the CP office to commit suicide,” she said in the video.

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While there was no immediate comment from the police in the matter and Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora could not be contacted. Later, in an official statement, Gurugram Police neither confirmed nor denied the incident, but said the accused in the case would be arrested soon. PTI

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