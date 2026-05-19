Drug Addiction Or Foul Play: Woman’s Death In Bhopal Leads To Ugly Accusations

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Deepika Kashyap
Published at:

The woman, Twisha Sharma originally hailing from Noida, Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide in her Bhopal residence, her parents suspect wrongdoing.

Navnidhi Sharma and Rekha Sharma, parents of Twisha Sharma
Summary of this article

  • The death of a woman in Bhopal, has led to a heated blame game between her in-laws and parents

  • The mother-in-law claims the daughter-in-law suffered from drug withdrawal after moving to Bhopal, and confessed to using large amounts of marijuana to end her pregnancy.

  • The deceased's husband is absconding and cannot be contacted.

The death of a woman in Bhopal, has led to a heated blame game between her in-laws and parents, the former claim she was schizophrenic and addicted to drugs, meanwhile the latter state that this is defamation of a person who cannot defend herself.

The woman in her 30’s, originally from Noida, allegedly died by suicide last week in her residence in Bagh Mugalia Extension, Bhopal.

Since her death, several events such as her husband’s disappearance, CCTV footage supposedly recorded before her death, and purported WhatsApp chats where she expressed frustration over her marital life, raised questions over the events that led to her alleged suicide.

Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Stars React As SIT Probes Matter - X
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Star Dheekshith Shetty Reacts As SIT Steps In

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What Are the Accusations?

The mother-in-law of the deceased, a retired judge conversed with the media on Monday and Tuesday, claiming that within five months of marriage, she observed that she held liberal views. She alleged that when her daughter-in-law’s pregnancy was confirmed on May 17, her behaviour drastically changed as she refused to keep the child. According to her, the woman was found self-harming that evening.

Related Content
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Co-Stars React As SIT Probes Matter - X
Twisha Sharma and Husband Samarth Singh - null
Rekha Gupta Links Opposition Losses To Women’s Quota Bill Stand - | Photo: @gupta_rekha/X via PTI
Raghu Rai: The Photographer Who Belonged to the Frame - Photo: Facebook

The mother-in-law came to her son’s defense saying that men struggle to express grief, but he was suffering due to his wife’s behaviour since the beginning. She clarified that there had been no major fights, but the Medical Termination Of Pregnancy (MTP) was emotionally distressing. She sustained that her son would eventually surface and tend to his legal defense, asserting that the case against them should be dismissed.

Claims on Mental State

The retired judge further commented on the deceased’s mental health, stating that though her death was a profound loss, it must be noted that the woman was undergoing psychiatric treatment and taking medication meant for schizophrenia. She also claimed that she was struggling with physical symptoms such as tremors. As reported by PTI, the mother-in-law said that "Twisha was on schizophrenic drugs, we failed to save her".

She also elaborated that the daughter-in-law suffered from drug withdrawal after moving to Bhopal, and confessed to using large amounts of marijuana to end her pregnancy. "Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy," says mother-in-law and retired judge Giribala Singh as per PTI.

Twisha Sharma and Husband Samarth Singh - null
CCTV Footage Emerges in Model Twisha Sharma Death Case; Husband Still Absconding

By Outlook News Desk

Parent’s Response

The deceased’s father rejected these claims strongly, and accused his daughter’s mother-in-law of fabricating stories to avoid responsibility. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he emphasised that his daughter died under mysterious circumstances in her marital home and criticised the previously judicial officer for publicly defaming the deceased, a career-oriented woman.

The deceased’s mother also rejects any financial motives, explaining that there was no monetary dependence between them and their daughter. She stated that they only wanted her to excel in her career, but she was restricted by her in-laws. According to ANI, the deceased's mother holds her husband and in-laws responsible, "We want both (Samarth Singh and his mother) to be arrested. They killed my daughter."

The local police’s investigation is currently on going; by further examining the recovery of CCTV footage, WhatsApp messages, and autopsy report, the exact events that led to this tragedy can be ascertained.  

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories