Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, Thailand Open SF: Indian Duo Eyes Final Spot In Bangkok Clash Photo: File/AP

India’s top-seeded men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the Thailand Open 2026 semifinal in Bangkok on Saturday. Satwik and Chirag have enjoyed a dominant campaign so far, defeating Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun in straight games before overpowering Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami 21-12, 21-13 in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo, chasing their first BWF World Tour final of the season, are also India’s last remaining hope after the exits of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. Meanwhile, the Malaysian pair reached the semifinals after battling past Scotland’s Christopher and Matthew Grimley in three games following earlier wins over Thai and Taiwanese opponents. Both pairs have displayed aggressive attacking badminton throughout the week, setting up a high-intensity semifinal clash at Nimibutr Stadium.

LIVE UPDATES

16 May 2026, 11:36:10 am IST Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Great Start To The Match! A neck-and-neck start in Bangkok as Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are locked at 7-7 with Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the opening game. Both pairs are trading quick attacking exchanges, with neither side able to build momentum early in this high-intensity Thailand Open semifinal.

16 May 2026, 11:34:10 am IST Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Game On! Satwik and Chirag are on court in Bangkok, and the atmosphere is building for a massive semifinal clash against Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

16 May 2026, 11:06:36 am IST Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: What happened their previous clash? Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 21-15 in their previous meeting at the Singapore Open 2025 quarterfinals, dominating with aggressive attacking play and sharp net control

16 May 2026, 11:05:20 am IST Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: What happened in QF? Satwik and Chirag stormed into the Thailand Open 2026 semifinals with a dominant 21-12, 21-13 victory over Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami. The Indian duo controlled the match with sharp net play, powerful smashes, and aggressive court coverage throughout the quarterfinal clash.

16 May 2026, 10:32:06 am IST Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Streaming Info The Thailand Open 2026 semi-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.