Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, Thailand Open SF: Indian Duo Eyes Final Spot In Bangkok Clash

Thailand Open Badminton Live Score: Follow play-by-play updates from the BWF Super 500 Thailand Open 2026 semi-final between Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty and Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin on Saturday, 16 May, in Bangkok

D
Deepak Joshi
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Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, Thailand Open SF: Indian Duo Eyes Final Spot
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, Thailand Open SF: Indian Duo Eyes Final Spot In Bangkok Clash Photo: File/AP
India’s top-seeded men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the Thailand Open 2026 semifinal in Bangkok on Saturday. Satwik and Chirag have enjoyed a dominant campaign so far, defeating Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Peeratchai Sukphun in straight games before overpowering Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami 21-12, 21-13 in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo, chasing their first BWF World Tour final of the season, are also India’s last remaining hope after the exits of PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen. Meanwhile, the Malaysian pair reached the semifinals after battling past Scotland’s Christopher and Matthew Grimley in three games following earlier wins over Thai and Taiwanese opponents. Both pairs have displayed aggressive attacking badminton throughout the week, setting up a high-intensity semifinal clash at Nimibutr Stadium.
LIVE UPDATES

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Great Start To The Match!

A neck-and-neck start in Bangkok as Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are locked at 7-7 with Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the opening game. Both pairs are trading quick attacking exchanges, with neither side able to build momentum early in this high-intensity Thailand Open semifinal.

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Game On!

Satwik and Chirag are on court in Bangkok, and the atmosphere is building for a massive semifinal clash against Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: What happened their previous clash?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 21-15 in their previous meeting at the Singapore Open 2025 quarterfinals, dominating with aggressive attacking play and sharp net control

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: What happened in QF?

Satwik and Chirag stormed into the Thailand Open 2026 semifinals with a dominant 21-12, 21-13 victory over Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami. The Indian duo controlled the match with sharp net play, powerful smashes, and aggressive court coverage throughout the quarterfinal clash.

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Streaming Info

The Thailand Open 2026 semi-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our badminton live blog, and it is India’s favourite doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty, taking on Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin of Japan. Stay tuned for live updates.

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