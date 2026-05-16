Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, Thailand Open SF: Indian Duo Eyes Final Spot In Bangkok Clash

Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Great Start To The Match!
A neck-and-neck start in Bangkok as Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are locked at 7-7 with Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the opening game. Both pairs are trading quick attacking exchanges, with neither side able to build momentum early in this high-intensity Thailand Open semifinal.
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Game On!
Satwik and Chirag are on court in Bangkok, and the atmosphere is building for a massive semifinal clash against Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin.
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: What happened their previous clash?
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 21-17, 21-15 in their previous meeting at the Singapore Open 2025 quarterfinals, dominating with aggressive attacking play and sharp net control
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: What happened in QF?
Satwik and Chirag stormed into the Thailand Open 2026 semifinals with a dominant 21-12, 21-13 victory over Japan’s Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami. The Indian duo controlled the match with sharp net play, powerful smashes, and aggressive court coverage throughout the quarterfinal clash.
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Streaming Info
The Thailand Open 2026 semi-final will be available for live telecast on the Star Sports Select channels. The live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar mobile app and website.
Satwik/Chirag Vs Goh/Izzuddin Live Score, BWF Thailand Open: Hello!
Greetings, we are back with our badminton live blog, and it is India’s favourite doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty, taking on Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin of Japan. Stay tuned for live updates.