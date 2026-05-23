LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh Does A Dhoni To Dismiss Ayush Badoni

Prabhsimran Singh stumped Ayush Badoni in Dhoni's style on May 23
Ayush Badoni was batting at 43 off just 17 balls
PBKS have to win the match against LSG to stay in playoffs hunt
The Indian Premier League is the biggest cricketing league in the world, and every year it lives up to its hype by bringing not only the best T20 cricket but also some jaw-dropping moments that become part of the tournament folklore.
One such moment occurred in match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) that left fans amazed by the standards of cricket and the presence of mind of the players.
PBKS rattled LSG with two early wickets leaving them reeling at 20/2 in three overs. Just as it was looking that the powerplay is going in Punjab's favor, Ayush Badoni launched a counter-attack to take PBKS' bowlers down.
LSG went from 20/2 in 3 overs to 66/2 after the powerplay courtesy of Badoni's sublime hitting, who went to 43 off just 17 balls in no time. When it was looking that he's the match away from PBKS, wicket-keeper Prabhsimran pulled out a rabbit of his bat and used his presence of mind to send the dangerous batter back.
Badoni tries to cut a close ball and misses it and Prabhsimran channels his inner Dhoni and wait for Badoni to lift his feet and rattles his stumps as soon as the batter lifts his feet casually.
PBKS, who are on the verge of elimination, have the last chance to stay in the playoff hunt by winning their final league match against an already eliminated Super Giants.