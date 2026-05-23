LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh Does A Dhoni To Dismiss Ayush Badoni

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Outlook Sports Desk
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LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Ayush Badoni was in fine form and was batting at at 42 off just 17 balls, when wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh used his wit to dismiss the Delhi batter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh stumping
Prabhsimran Singh stumps Ayush Badoni for 43 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on May 23. Photo: Screengrab

  • Prabhsimran Singh stumped Ayush Badoni in Dhoni's style on May 23

  • Ayush Badoni was batting at 43 off just 17 balls

  • PBKS have to win the match against LSG to stay in playoffs hunt

The Indian Premier League is the biggest cricketing league in the world, and every year it lives up to its hype by bringing not only the best T20 cricket but also some jaw-dropping moments that become part of the tournament folklore.

One such moment occurred in match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) that left fans amazed by the standards of cricket and the presence of mind of the players.

Check out the live score of LSG vs PBKS match here.

PBKS rattled LSG with two early wickets leaving them reeling at 20/2 in three overs. Just as it was looking that the powerplay is going in Punjab's favor, Ayush Badoni launched a counter-attack to take PBKS' bowlers down.

LSG went from 20/2 in 3 overs to 66/2 after the powerplay courtesy of Badoni's sublime hitting, who went to 43 off just 17 balls in no time. When it was looking that he's the match away from PBKS, wicket-keeper Prabhsimran pulled out a rabbit of his bat and used his presence of mind to send the dangerous batter back.

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Badoni tries to cut a close ball and misses it and Prabhsimran channels his inner Dhoni and wait for Badoni to lift his feet and rattles his stumps as soon as the batter lifts his feet casually.

PBKS, who are on the verge of elimination, have the last chance to stay in the playoff hunt by winning their final league match against an already eliminated Super Giants.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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