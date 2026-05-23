LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Mitchell Marsh Playing Today In Lucknow?

Mitchell Marsh is not playing against PBKS in LSG's last league match
Marsh has flown back to Australia to get ready for international duties
LSG have already been knocked out of the IPL 2026
As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) play their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), they got a big jolt as their flamboyant opening batter, Michell Marsh, has headed back to Australia to prepare for the upcoming One Day International series against Pakistan.
Australia is set to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, followed by Bangladesh, and Mitchell Marsh will captain the Aussie team in both tours.
LSG have already been knocked out of IPL 2026, which makes their last league match against PBKS inconsequential, which is why it looks like Marsh has pulled out of the last match to get a brief break before resuming international duties as skipper.
Mitchell Marsh has been sensational in IPL 2026, smashing 563 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.31 and a strike rate of 163.19.
Do-Or-Die Match For PBKS
It's been a tournament of extremes so far for Punjab as they were unbeaten in the first half of the IPL 2026, winning six straight matches, but ended up losing the last six consecutive matches, putting them on the verge of elimination.
However, they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they win their last match against LSG to get to 15 points and hope that RR lose their match against MI, and KKR either lose their final league match or win by a margin of less than 52 runs.
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Lucknow's Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Imact Subs: Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh