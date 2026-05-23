LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Mitchell Marsh Playing Today In Lucknow?

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LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh is not featuring in Super Giants' last league match against Punjab Kings as the flamboyant opener has headed back to Australia to prepare for the upcoming tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh update
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh will miss the last league match against Punjab Kings on May 23. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • Mitchell Marsh is not playing against PBKS in LSG's last league match

  • Marsh has flown back to Australia to get ready for international duties

  • LSG have already been knocked out of the IPL 2026

As Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) play their last league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Punjab Kings (PBKS), they got a big jolt as their flamboyant opening batter, Michell Marsh, has headed back to Australia to prepare for the upcoming One Day International series against Pakistan.

Australia is set to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series, followed by Bangladesh, and Mitchell Marsh will captain the Aussie team in both tours.

LSG have already been knocked out of IPL 2026, which makes their last league match against PBKS inconsequential, which is why it looks like Marsh has pulled out of the last match to get a brief break before resuming international duties as skipper.

Mitchell Marsh has been sensational in IPL 2026, smashing 563 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.31 and a strike rate of 163.19.

Check out the live score of LSG vs PBKS match here.

Do-Or-Die Match For PBKS

It's been a tournament of extremes so far for Punjab as they were unbeaten in the first half of the IPL 2026, winning six straight matches, but ended up losing the last six consecutive matches, putting them on the verge of elimination.

Related Content
Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur. - AP
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow. - PTI

However, they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they win their last match against LSG to get to 15 points and hope that RR lose their match against MI, and KKR either lose their final league match or win by a margin of less than 52 runs.

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Lucknow's Playing XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Imact Subs: Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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