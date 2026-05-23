LSG Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026: Lucknow To Bat First, Mitchell Marsh Misses Out, Arjun Tendulkar In

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LSG Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings have won the and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23

LSG Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026
Punjab Kings have won the and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Summary of this article

  • PBKS have won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Mitchell Marsh has flown back to Australia, while Arjun Tendulkar makes his debut for LSG

  • PBKS have to win the match to stay in the playoffs hunt

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23.

PBKS, who are on the verge of elimination, have the last chance to stay in the playoff hunt by winning their final league match against a slumping Super Giants.

The last year's runners-up are currently at the 5th spot in the points table and need to win today's match, which'll take them to 15 points, and if other results fall in their favor, they can still make it into the top four.

PBKS' recent form has been abysmal, and they have lost their last matches on the trot to slide to the fifth spot from the top and are now fighting for survival in the tournament.

On the other hand, LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament but would like to salvage their pride in front of their home crowd by signing off their campaign on a winning note. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 13 games.

Check out the live score of LSG vs PBKS match here.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67

Related Content
Josh Inglis starts on a positive note as he slams four boundaries to Arshdeep Singh in the first over. - X/IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant flips the coin as Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer takes the call during the toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Lucknow Super Giants' Arjun Tendulkar warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
PosTeamPldWLNRPtsNRR
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)14950180.783
2Gujarat Titans (Q)14950180.695
3SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)14950180.524
4Rajasthan Royals13760140.083
5Punjab Kings13661130.227
6Kolkata Knight Riders13661130.011
7Chennai Super Kings (E)1468012-0.345
8Delhi Capitals1367012-0.871
9Mumbai Indians (E)134908-0.51
10Lucknow Super Giants (E)134908-0.702

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow.

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming

The match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:30pm IST.

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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