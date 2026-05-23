LSG Vs PBKS Toss Update, IPL 2026: Lucknow To Bat First, Mitchell Marsh Misses Out, Arjun Tendulkar In

PBKS have won the toss and elected to bowl first
Mitchell Marsh has flown back to Australia, while Arjun Tendulkar makes his debut for LSG
PBKS have to win the match to stay in the playoffs hunt
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 68 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 23.
PBKS, who are on the verge of elimination, have the last chance to stay in the playoff hunt by winning their final league match against a slumping Super Giants.
The last year's runners-up are currently at the 5th spot in the points table and need to win today's match, which'll take them to 15 points, and if other results fall in their favor, they can still make it into the top four.
PBKS' recent form has been abysmal, and they have lost their last matches on the trot to slide to the fifth spot from the top and are now fighting for survival in the tournament.
On the other hand, LSG have already been eliminated from the tournament but would like to salvage their pride in front of their home crowd by signing off their campaign on a winning note. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with 8 points from 13 games.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow.
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Josh Inglis, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Arjun Tendulkar, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The match 68 of IPL 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be streamed on the Jio Hotstar app. The live action will begin from 7:30pm IST.
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31