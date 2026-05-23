LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Arjun Tendulkar Playing Today Against Punjab Kings?

The second player brought into the side was Arjun Tendulkar, confirming that the left-arm pacer is indeed playing tonight against PBKS. The 26-year-old had spent most of the season on the sidelines after joining LSG from Mumbai Indians before finally receiving his opportunity. Meanwhile, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first after winning the toss and also confirmed two changes, with Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak returning to the lineup for the must-win contest.