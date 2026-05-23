LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Arjun Tendulkar Playing Today Against Punjab Kings?

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Arjun Tendulkar returns to the spotlight after Lucknow Super Giants include him in the playing XI against Punjab Kings in IPL 2026 clash

LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Arjun Tendulkar Playing Today?
Lucknow Super Giants' Arjun Tendulkar warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals in Lucknow, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • Arjun Tendulkar has been included in Lucknow Super Giants’ playing XI against Punjab Kings

  • Rishabh Pant confirmed two changes at the toss for LSG

  • Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants made two changes to their playing XI ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Captain Rishabh Pant confirmed at the toss that the franchise had brought in Arshin Kulkarni and another young Indian pacer as LSG looked to finish a disappointing season on a positive note in front of their home fans. The encounter still carries huge playoff significance for Punjab Kings, who need a victory to strengthen their qualification hopes.

The second player brought into the side was Arjun Tendulkar, confirming that the left-arm pacer is indeed playing tonight against PBKS. The 26-year-old had spent most of the season on the sidelines after joining LSG from Mumbai Indians before finally receiving his opportunity. Meanwhile, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first after winning the toss and also confirmed two changes, with Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak returning to the lineup for the must-win contest.

More to follow...

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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