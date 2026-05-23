LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Is Arjun Tendulkar Playing Today Against Punjab Kings?

Arjun Tendulkar has been included in Lucknow Super Giants’ playing XI against Punjab Kings
Rishabh Pant confirmed two changes at the toss for LSG
Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first in Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants made two changes to their playing XI ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.
Captain Rishabh Pant confirmed at the toss that the franchise had brought in Arshin Kulkarni and another young Indian pacer as LSG looked to finish a disappointing season on a positive note in front of their home fans. The encounter still carries huge playoff significance for Punjab Kings, who need a victory to strengthen their qualification hopes.
The second player brought into the side was Arjun Tendulkar, confirming that the left-arm pacer is indeed playing tonight against PBKS. The 26-year-old had spent most of the season on the sidelines after joining LSG from Mumbai Indians before finally receiving his opportunity. Meanwhile, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first after winning the toss and also confirmed two changes, with Marco Jansen and Vijaykumar Vyshak returning to the lineup for the must-win contest.
More to follow...