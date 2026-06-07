Grace Dangmei Signs Off After Years Of Service To Indian Women's Football

Indian women's football team stalwart Grace Dangmei on Saturday announced her international retirement after the team won the SAFF Championships title following a 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the final at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
The 30-year-old Manipuri forward represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013, and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title.
She was not in the starting XI in the summit clash and came on as a substitute. But she was handed the captain's armband later and she lifted the trophy during the prize distribution ceremony.
During her illustrious career which lasted nearly 15 years, Grace played for top Indian clubs like KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala, Sribhumi.
In 2022, Grace joined Uzbek Women's League side FC Nasaf Karshi on a season-long contract. She helped her Uzbek team win both the league and cup in that calendar year, scoring 4 goals in 14 league matches.