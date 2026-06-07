IND vs AFG One-Off Test Day 02: India Reduce Afghanistan To 28/1 After Declaring First Innings On 564/8

As soon as Washington Sundar (52 not out off 68 balls) crossed his half century, India declared their innings After bagging one wicket on the Day 1, Saleem scalped the wickets of Shubman Gill (126) and Dhruv Jurel (19) in the second day morning session before adding another two -- of debutant Manav Suthar (28) and Mohammed Siraj (22).