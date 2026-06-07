IND vs AFG One-Off Test Day 02: India Reduce Afghanistan To 28/1 After Declaring First Innings On 564/8

India reduced Afghanistan to 28 for one at tea after declaring their first innings on 564 for 8 on Day 2 of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Sunday.
Debutant Manav Suthar took his maiden wicket, as he dismissed Abdul Malik for 16 at the stroke of tea.
The other opener Sediqullah Atal was batting on 11 at the break.
Earlier, the home side added 196 runs from 42 overs before declaring their innings around half an hour before tea break.
Resuming at 368 for 3, India lost three wickets in the morning and another four midway through the second session.
As soon as Washington Sundar (52 not out off 68 balls) crossed his half century, India declared their innings After bagging one wicket on the Day 1, Saleem scalped the wickets of Shubman Gill (126) and Dhruv Jurel (19) in the second day morning session before adding another two -- of debutant Manav Suthar (28) and Mohammed Siraj (22).
Rishabh Pant made 81 before getting out in the morning session.
KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan scored 100 and 81 respectively on Saturday.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 475/6 in 110 overs (Shubman Gill 126, Rishabh Pant 81, Washington Sundar 52 not out; Mohammad Saleem 6/140 ).
Afghanistan 1st innings:
28/1 in 5.4 overs (Abdul Malik 16; Manav Suthar 1/0).