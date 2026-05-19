RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Hits 23-Ball Fifty To Give Super Giants Perfect Start In Jaipur

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Josh Inglis hammered six fours and three sixes en route his third IPL half century. He brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Mitchell Marsh off just 48 balls, and before that racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Lucknow Super Giants

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Hits 23-Ball Fifty To Give Lucknow Perfect Start In Jaipur
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur

  • Lucknow Super Giants crossed 100-run mark in just eight overs

  • Josh Inglis smashed 29-ball 60 to wreak havoc alongside Mitch Marsh

Josh Inglis gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the prefect start with a 23-ball fifty against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19).

ALSO READ: RR Vs LSG Live Score

After a testing first few balls by Jofra Archer in the opening over, Inglis got going with his 360-degree strokeplay. The Australian batter hammered six fours and three sixes en route his third IPL half century, and smashed one more boundary before getting castled by young Yash Raj Punja for a 29-ball 60.

But Inglis had done his job by then. He brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Mitchell Marsh off just 48 balls, and before that racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Super Giants in IPL history.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss with Rishabh Pant. Royals won the coin flip and elected to bowl first. Jaiswal said regular RR skipper Riyan Parag was not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.

For LSG, Mohammed Shami was rested and in came Mohsin Khan. Aiden Markram is also not playing as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.

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Mitchell Marsh celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, in Jaipur. - AP
Brijesh Sharma, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Jason Holder during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. - AP
RR Vs LSG Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Jaipur? - (AP Photo)
LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Is Josh Inglis Playing In Today’s Indian Premier League Match? - X/LucknowIPL

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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