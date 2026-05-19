RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis Hits 23-Ball Fifty To Give Super Giants Perfect Start In Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur
Lucknow Super Giants crossed 100-run mark in just eight overs
Josh Inglis smashed 29-ball 60 to wreak havoc alongside Mitch Marsh
Josh Inglis gave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) the prefect start with a 23-ball fifty against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19).
After a testing first few balls by Jofra Archer in the opening over, Inglis got going with his 360-degree strokeplay. The Australian batter hammered six fours and three sixes en route his third IPL half century, and smashed one more boundary before getting castled by young Yash Raj Punja for a 29-ball 60.
But Inglis had done his job by then. He brought up a 100-run partnership for the first wicket with compatriot Mitchell Marsh off just 48 balls, and before that racked up the fastest team 50 (off 21 balls) for the Super Giants in IPL history.
Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal walked out for the toss with Rishabh Pant. Royals won the coin flip and elected to bowl first. Jaiswal said regular RR skipper Riyan Parag was not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.
For LSG, Mohammed Shami was rested and in came Mohsin Khan. Aiden Markram is also not playing as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
Rajasthan Royals Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31