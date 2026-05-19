RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Mohammed Shami Playing Today In Jaipur?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Commentator Ian Bishop tried repeatedly to ask Rishabh Pant about the reasoning behind replacing Mohammed Shami with Mohsin Khan, but the LSG skipper didn't appear eager to offer one. There has not been any mention of an injury to Shami

LSG vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 38 photos-Mohammed Shami
Summary of this article

  • Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal leading RR with Riyan Parag out injured

  • Mohsin Khan replaced Mohammed Shami for Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) replaced their frontline seamer Mohammed Shami with Mohsin Khan for match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19).

ALSO READ: RR Vs LSG Live Score

Commentator Ian Bishop tried repeatedly to ask Rishabh Pant about the reasoning behind the decision, but the LSG skipper didn't appear eager to offer one. There has not been any mention of an injury to Shami, which leaves only two possibilities: either the senior seamer has been dropped, or he has been rested to give Mohsin an opportunity.

Aiden Markram is also not playing the game as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.

As for RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the side with regular RR skipper Riyan Parag not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.

RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

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Lucknow Super Giants' Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders' Rovman Powell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. - AP Photo
Rajasthan Royals' Brijesh Sharma, center, back to the camera, celebrates with captain Riyan Parag the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary, right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow. - | Photo: AP
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, third right, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - (AP Photo)
RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag

LSG, knocked out from playoffs contention already, come into the encounter on the back of a rare win in the tournament. They beat Chennai Super Kings at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings).

IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures

Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26

Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27

Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29

Final: Ahmedabad, May 31

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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