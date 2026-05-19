RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Is Mohammed Shami Playing Today In Jaipur?

Rajasthan Royals won toss, elected to bowl first in Jaipur
Yashasvi Jaiswal leading RR with Riyan Parag out injured
Mohsin Khan replaced Mohammed Shami for Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) replaced their frontline seamer Mohammed Shami with Mohsin Khan for match 64 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19).
Commentator Ian Bishop tried repeatedly to ask Rishabh Pant about the reasoning behind the decision, but the LSG skipper didn't appear eager to offer one. There has not been any mention of an injury to Shami, which leaves only two possibilities: either the senior seamer has been dropped, or he has been rested to give Mohsin an opportunity.
Aiden Markram is also not playing the game as he has left for South Africa due to personal reasons, and Ayush Badoni replaced him.
As for RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal is leading the side with regular RR skipper Riyan Parag not playing the game due to a hamstring niggle, and Ravindra Jadeja was out too due to an unspecified injury.
RR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes: Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Arshin Kulkarni
Rajasthan Royals Impact substitutes: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Riyan Parag
LSG, knocked out from playoffs contention already, come into the encounter on the back of a rare win in the tournament. They beat Chennai Super Kings at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings).
IPL 2026 Playoff Fixtures
Qualifier 1: Dharamsala, May 26
Eliminator: New Chandigarh, May 27
Qualifier 2: New Chandigarh, May 29
Final: Ahmedabad, May 31