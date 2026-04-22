Mohammed Shami’s Peach Dismisses Dhruv Jurel During LSG Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash - Video

Summary of this article
Mohammed Shami dismissed Dhruv Jurel with a perfect outswinger inducing an edge
RR suffered a top-order collapse under relentless LSG pace attack
LSG bowlers dominated early, reducing RR to a struggling position quickly
Lucknow Super Giants produced a fiery start with the ball against Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2026 at the Ekana Stadium, after opting to bowl first. With pressure mounting on both sides, LSG’s pacers came out with clear intent and immediately put RR on the back foot.
The powerplay itself saw wickets tumble as Rajasthan struggled to build momentum. By the 7-over mark, RR were already reeling at 54/3, and things only got worse as the innings progressed.
The collapse continued through the middle overs, with RR slipping further to 83/5 in 11.5 overs, highlighting the dominance of LSG’s bowling unit on a surface offering movement and grip.
Mohammed Shami’s beauty sends Dhruv Jurel packing
Among the standout moments was Mohammed Shami’s stunning delivery to dismiss Dhruv Jurel, a wicket that perfectly summed up LSG’s disciplined bowling effort.
Shami bowled in that probing channel outside off, getting the ball to seam away just enough after pitching. Jurel, drawn into the drive, could only manage a thick outside edge that flew to the right of Rishabh Pant, who completed a sharp take behind the stumps.
It was classic Shami, hitting the seam, maintaining tight lines, and forcing the batter into a mistake. The dismissal came at a crucial phase, just when RR were looking to stabilize after early setbacks.
Shami wasn’t alone in dismantling the top order. Mohsin Khan complemented him brilliantly, returning figures of 2 wickets for just 11 runs in his spell, while also maintaining pressure with tight lines. Prince Yadav chipped in as well, ensuring RR never found any rhythm.
Even the in-form Vaibhav Sooryavanshi couldn’t make an impact this time, falling early and triggering what turned into a full-blown top-order collapse.