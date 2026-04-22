Mohammed Shami’s Peach Dismisses Dhruv Jurel During LSG Vs RR IPL 2026 Clash - Video

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, third right, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (AP Photo)

Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, third right, facing the camera, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals’ Dhruv Jurel during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, April 22, 2026 (AP Photo)