LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow And Rajasthan Both Determined To End Their Winless Run

Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and his batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 30, 2026. AP Photo

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2026: The Ekana Stadium is all set to host a very important Indian Premier League 2026 match between hosts Lucknow Super Giants 2008 winners Rajasthan Royals. Both the teams are desperate to break free from recent slumps, which has seen them lose back-to-back matches. While LSG has endured 3 consecutive losses on the trot against Gujarat, Bengaluru and Punjab. The Royals, on the other hand, dropped 6 points in their last two fixtures against Hyderabad and Kolkata. Rishabh Pant’s side, who are currently sitting 9th, must find batting consistency on a challenging black-soil pitch. Riyan Parag’s Royals, sitting 4th, will be aiming to not repeat the mistakes they did against SRH and KKR. Keep your eyes on the one-on-one tussle between veteran seamer Mohammed Shami and 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Follow along and stay tuned for all the live scores and updates.

LIVE UPDATES

22 Apr 2026, 06:05:09 pm IST LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Date: 22 April 2026 (Wednesday) Time: 7:30PM (IST) Captains: Rishabh Pant (LSG), Riyan Parag (RR) On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal and Virender Sharma 3rd Umpire: Kannur Swaroopanand Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty Current Standings: LSG (9th), PBKS (5th) All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 32 Today

22 Apr 2026, 05:53:44 pm IST LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

22 Apr 2026, 05:38:43 pm IST LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info The IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

22 Apr 2026, 05:14:05 pm IST LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Update Read our full report on Lucknow's hourly weather for today's clash between LSG and RR.