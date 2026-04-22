LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Lucknow And Rajasthan Both Determined To End Their Winless Run

LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow
Date: 22 April 2026 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30PM (IST)
Captains: Rishabh Pant (LSG), Riyan Parag (RR)
On-field umpires: Ajitesh Argal and Virender Sharma
3rd Umpire: Kannur Swaroopanand
Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty
Current Standings: LSG (9th), PBKS (5th)
LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Josh Inglis, Anrich Nortje, Arjun Tendulkar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Streaming Info
The IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India and streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Update
LSG Vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Welcome
Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us for the Lucknow Super Giants Vs Rajasthan Royals live coverage from the Ekana Stadium. This is the start of our blog, so stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.