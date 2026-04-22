LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Lucknow For Today's Match

Languishing in 9th place, Rishabh Pant’s LSG side is searching for a spark to ignite their inconsistent campaign. Their lineup has found it difficult to post massive totals this year, leaving Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram with the heavy lifting in the batting department

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LSG Vs RR IPL 2026
Digvesh Rathi celebrates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan during LSG vs GT IPL 2026 match at Ekana Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow and Rajasthan lock horns in IPL match number 32

  • Both the teams lost their previous two matches

  • Check the hourly weather

The Ekana Stadium sets the stage tonight for a very important match number 32 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Rajasthan Royals.

Both the sides are currently bogged in losing slumps which they are eager to put an end to and today, any one of these teams will end their losing streak.

The home team is reeling from three straight losses, while the visiting Royals are fighting to get back on track after dropping points in two consecutive fixtures.

Languishing in 9th place, Rishabh Pant’s LSG side is searching for a spark to ignite their inconsistent campaign. Their lineup has found it difficult to post massive totals this year, leaving Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram with the heavy lifting in the batting department.

Despite their recent stumbles, Riyan Parag’s Royals maintain a top-four position.

However, their success hinges on the middle order stepping up to complement the explosive starts provided by Yashasvi Jaiswal and 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Given the Ekana’s characteristic black-soil surface, slow bowlers like Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja should play pivotal roles.

LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Lucknow Hourly Weather

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LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026
Hourly weather of Lucknow Photo: BBC Weather
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LSG Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads

LSG Squad: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis.

RR Squad: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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