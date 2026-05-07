LSG Vs RCB Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Lucknow?

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Get match prediction and the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch report for the Indian Premier League 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, May 7

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LSG Vs RCB Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Todays Game In Lucknow?
Phil Salt in action for RCB against MI in IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 7 in IPL 2026 Match 50 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

  • Google’s win probability gives Royal Challengers Bengaluru a 60% edge over Lucknow Super Giants’s 40%

  • RCB are third in the table, while LSG are bottom

Lucknow Super Giants will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 on May 7 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium as the league stage enters a crucial phase.

The clash marks the reverse fixture between the two sides, with both teams entering the contest under very different circumstances.

LSG are struggling at the bottom of the points table with only two wins from nine matches and are running out of time to revive their campaign. Another defeat could leave their playoff chances hanging by a thread, making this a must-win encounter for the home side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, sit third in the standings with six victories in nine games. Despite suffering a setback in their previous outing, RCB remain firmly in the playoff race and will look to return to winning ways while strengthening their position near the top of the table.

Check LSG vs RCB match facts and key details ahead of the IPL 2026 clash.

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LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

According to Google’s win probability prediction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into the contest as favourites with a 60% chance of victory against Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB’s stronger position on the points table and consistent form this season have given them the edge, while LSG have been handed a 40% win probability ahead of the clash in Lucknow.

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Ekana surface in Lucknow is expected to assist bowlers, particularly because of its slower nature and variable pace. Scores at the venue this season have mostly stayed between 140 and 160, with batters often finding it difficult to play freely from the start. Bowlers who rely on cutters, slower deliveries and tight lines are likely to enjoy success, although set batters can still cash in once they settle into the conditions.

Q

When and where is the LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026 Match 50?

A

Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 50 of Indian Premier League 2026 on May 7, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Q

What’s the current position of LSG and RCB in the IPL 2026 points table?

A

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently third in the IPL 2026 standings with 12 points from nine matches, while Lucknow Super Giants sit at the bottom of the table with four points from nine games.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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