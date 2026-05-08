IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 50

Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant, right, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar at toss before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant, right, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar at toss before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan