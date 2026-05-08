IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 50

Summary of this article
RCB tried hard but LSG bowlers shone through, to snatch a nine-run victory
LSG's victory made no changes to their position in the IPL 2026 points table
RCB need three wins from their next four games to qualify for playoffs
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finally ended their six-match winless run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The win also helped LSG keep their slender IPL 2026 playoff qualification hopes alive. They have six points from 10 games played.
However, the LSG victory saw both teams remain in their respective position in the IPL 2026 point table. LSG's poor NRR saw them stay behind Mumbai Indians (MI) whereas RCB stayed third with 12 points from 10 games.
With four games to go, LSG need to win their remaining games and hope for other results go their way as well. As for RCB, they are three wins away from sealing a spot in the playoffs.
IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 50
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0.737
|14
|2
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0.571
|13
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|1.249
|12
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0.51
|12
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|-0.147
|12
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0.151
|10
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|10
|4
|6
|0
|-0.949
|8
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|5
|1
|-0.539
|7
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.649
|6
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|-0.949
|6
How LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026 Match Unfolded
LSG rode on a spectacular 111 from Mitchell Marsh and 10-ball 32 from skipper Rishabh Pant as they posted 209/3 in 19 overs, which was shortened due to rain interruption. The target was revised for RCB - 213 under Duckworth-Lewis System (DRS).
In reply, RCB lost Jacob Bethell in the first over and then Prince Yadav knocked off Virat Kohli's stumps to put his side in the driving seat. Although Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal did play the rescue act with a 95-run stand but it was all too little late.
LSG bowlers kept it tight despite the best efforts from RCB's Tim David (40), Krunal Pandya (28 not out) and Romario Shepherd (23 not out). RCB could only muster 206/6 in 19 overs as Lucknow snatched their first win in five games at their home stadium.