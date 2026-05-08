IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 50

In match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Lucknow Super Giants as IPL 2026 points table made an interesting look, with SRH, PBKS and RR still in the driving seat to seal the playoff spot

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Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lucknow Super Giants' Rishabh Pant, right, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar at toss before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB tried hard but LSG bowlers shone through, to snatch a nine-run victory

  • LSG's victory made no changes to their position in the IPL 2026 points table

  • RCB need three wins from their next four games to qualify for playoffs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) finally ended their six-match winless run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a nine-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The win also helped LSG keep their slender IPL 2026 playoff qualification hopes alive. They have six points from 10 games played.

However, the LSG victory saw both teams remain in their respective position in the IPL 2026 point table. LSG's poor NRR saw them stay behind Mumbai Indians (MI) whereas RCB stayed third with 12 points from 10 games.

With four games to go, LSG need to win their remaining games and hope for other results go their way as well. As for RCB, they are three wins away from sealing a spot in the playoffs.

ALSO READ | LSG vs RCB Highlights

IPL 2026 Points Table After Match 50

POSTEAMPLWLNRNRRPTS
1Sunrisers Hyderabad117400.73714
2Punjab Kings106310.57113
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru106401.24912
4Rajasthan Royals106400.5112
5Gujarat Titans10640-0.14712
6Chennai Super Kings105500.15110
7Delhi Capitals10460-0.9498
8Kolkata Knight Riders9351-0.5397
9Mumbai Indians10370-0.6496
10Lucknow Super Giants10370-0.9496

How LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026 Match Unfolded

LSG rode on a spectacular 111 from Mitchell Marsh and 10-ball 32 from skipper Rishabh Pant as they posted 209/3 in 19 overs, which was shortened due to rain interruption. The target was revised for RCB - 213 under Duckworth-Lewis System (DRS).

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In reply, RCB lost Jacob Bethell in the first over and then Prince Yadav knocked off Virat Kohli's stumps to put his side in the driving seat. Although Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal did play the rescue act with a 95-run stand but it was all too little late.

LSG bowlers kept it tight despite the best efforts from RCB's Tim David (40), Krunal Pandya (28 not out) and Romario Shepherd (23 not out). RCB could only muster 206/6 in 19 overs as Lucknow snatched their first win in five games at their home stadium.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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