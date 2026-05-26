SRH Vs RR Eliminator Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Mullanpur Clash

SRH finished third on the points table with 18 points from 14 matches, while RR sealed the fourth and final playoff spot after winning their last league stage match. The winner of this knockout encounter will move on to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT. With both teams carrying explosive batting lineups and experienced bowling attacks, the Eliminator promises to be one of the most intense matches of the season.