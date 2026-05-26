SRH Vs RR Eliminator Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Mullanpur Clash

SRH will lock horns with RR in Eliminator at the in Mullanpur
SRH beat RR twice in IPL 2026 league match
The winner will qualify for IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set for a high-stakes clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, with the loser getting eliminated from the tournament.
SRH finished third on the points table with 18 points from 14 matches, while RR sealed the fourth and final playoff spot after winning their last league stage match. The winner of this knockout encounter will move on to Qualifier 2, where they will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT. With both teams carrying explosive batting lineups and experienced bowling attacks, the Eliminator promises to be one of the most intense matches of the season.
SRH head into the knockout clash with a psychological edge after defeating RR in both league-stage meetings this season, and they also lead the overall head-to-head record 14-9.
Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad have built their campaign around aggressive batting and improved pace bowling. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma once again remain the key powerplay threats, while Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy have added stability in the middle order. However, SRH’s batting approach has recently come under scrutiny after their collapse against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla publicly questioning their over-aggressive style in pressure situations.
Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, secured their playoff place after defeating Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage game at the Wankhede Stadium. Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel have played crucial roles during RR’s late-season surge, while Trent Boult and Avesh Khan have delivered consistently with the ball.
Rajasthan will also take confidence from their excellent record in New Chandigarh, where they have won all three matches played at the venue so far this season.
The pitch in New Chandigarh has generally favored batting, although pacers have enjoyed movement under lights during the first few overs. Dew is expected to play a role in the second innings, making the toss especially important.
One key battle to watch will be Cummins against Jaiswal in the powerplay, while Klaasen’s clash against RR’s death bowling could decide the momentum late in the innings. With playoff pressure, explosive batting lineups, and a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, the Eliminator promises a high-intensity contest between two aggressive teams.
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Details
Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Pat Cummins (SRH), Riyan Parag (RR)
On-field Umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Virender Sharma
Third Umpire: Nitin Menon
League Standings: SRH – 3rd, RR – 4th
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 23
SRH: 14
RR: 9
SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Aniket Verma, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Sakib Hussain, Amit Kumar, Praful Hinge, Krains Fuletra, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, RS Ambrish
Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (c), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala, Brijesh Sharma, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Raj Punja, Emanjot Singh Chahal.