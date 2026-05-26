RCB Vs GT Live Streaming, IPL 2026 Qualifer 1: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

Virat Kohli has once again been central to their batting unit with 557 runs this season so far, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the bowling charts for the franchise with 24 wickets. Their batting depth has been a major talking point throughout the tournament, with players like Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Patidar delivering impactful cameos in pressure situations. However, RCB are still monitoring Phil Salt’s fitness ahead of the match after the opener missed multiple games recently.