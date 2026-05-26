RCB Vs GT Live Streaming, IPL 2026 Qualifer 1: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

RCB will face GT on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are set for a blockbuster clash in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, with a direct place in the final on the line.
Both teams finished the league stage on 18 points from 14 matches, but RCB grabbed the top spot thanks to a superior net run rate of +0.783 compared to GT’s +0.695. It has been a season dominated by consistency from both sides, making this arguably the most evenly matched playoff fixture of the tournament so far.
RCB head into the knockout clash as defending champions and one of the most balanced teams in the competition. Rajat Patidar’s side won nine matches during the league phase and relied heavily on collective contributions rather than individual brilliance alone.
Virat Kohli has once again been central to their batting unit with 557 runs this season so far, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar has led the bowling charts for the franchise with 24 wickets. Their batting depth has been a major talking point throughout the tournament, with players like Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal, and skipper Patidar delivering impactful cameos in pressure situations. However, RCB are still monitoring Phil Salt’s fitness ahead of the match after the opener missed multiple games recently.
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, arrive in Dharamsala with tremendous momentum after hammering Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in their final league-stage fixture. Their campaign has largely revolved around the consistency of the top order, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 554 runs and captain Shubman Gill adding 552 runs this season.
Jos Buttler’s explosive finishing has further strengthened GT’s batting lineup. The bowling attack remains one of the strongest in the tournament, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan forming a formidable unit capable of exploiting Dharamsala’s pace-friendly conditions. GT also hold a psychological edge in big-match situations, having won the IPL title in their debut season back in 2022.
Interestingly, there is very little separating the two sides historically either. RCB and GT are tied 4-4 in their overall head-to-head record, while every previous meeting between the teams has been won by the side chasing. Dharamsala conditions are expected to assist fast bowlers early because of bounce and movement, but dew later in the evening could once again make chasing easier.
One key battle to watch will be Bhuvneshwar Kumar against GT’s powerful top order, especially after the veteran pacer dismissed Gill, Sudharsan, and Buttler in their previous meeting this season. With the winner moving straight into the IPL 2026 final and the loser forced into Qualifier 2, the pressure and intensity around this clash could hardly be higher.
RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1, IPL 2026: Live Streaming
When and where will the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifer 1 be played?
The IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans will be played on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifier 1?
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Qualifer 1 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.