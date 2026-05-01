GT Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42

Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki