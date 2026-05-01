GT Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42

Gujarat Titans beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in IPL 2026 Match 42, chasing 156 for victory. Arshad Khan picked up 3-22 while Jason Holder (2-29) held onto three brilliant catches that included a breathtaking diving catch off captain Rajat Patidar

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Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • GT beat RCB by four wickets in their IPL 2026 match

  • Jason Holder played a key role in guiding his side to victory

  • RCB stayed at No. 2 with 12 points while GT climbed at No. 5 with 10 points

Gujarat Titans (GT) locked horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 42 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Thursday, April 30 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. GT registered a nervy four-wicket victory over the defending champions, RCB.

Virat Kohli opened the batting with Jacob Bethell but the Englishman's stay lasted only five balls as he returned early to the pavilion. The former captain then teamed up with Devdutt Padikkal (40) as the duo scored at a rapid rate.

However, Kohli's dismissal opened the doors for GT as Arshad Khan (3/22) ran through the batting order to put the current holders in a predicament. A lower fightback ensured RCB ended up with 155 on the board.

In reply, the home team romped to 158-6 in 15.5 overs as captain Shubman Gill (43) matched Kohli’s aggression when he struck Josh Hazlewood (0-56) for 24 runs in the Australian fast bowler’s first over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled four overs and picked up 3-28, but Hazlewood conceded 37 runs off his first two overs which gave Gujarat enough momentum as Jos Buttler also smashed four sixes and two fours in his quickfire 39 off 19 balls before falling to Kumar.

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Romario Shepherd (2-30) dismissed Shahrukh Khan (12) and Washington Sundar (8) in one over before Gujarat’s impact player Rahul Tewatia ensured Gujarat didn’t lose the tempo by scoring an unbeaten 27 off 17 balls.

Jason Holder Adjudged Player Of The Match

West Indies' Jason Holder picked up two wickets and then scored the winning runs as Gujarat Titans won the match by four wickets against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Holder was also involved in a controversial running catch to send back RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

Q

Who won the Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

A

Gujarat Titans avenged their loss last week to Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a four-wicket win over the defending champions in the Indian Premier League on Thursday.

Q

Who was the Player of the Match in Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2026 Match 42?

A

Jason Holder was adjudged POTM for his unbeaten 12 runs, and also contributing with the ball, scalping two wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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