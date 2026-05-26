SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Who Will Win The High-Stakes Clash In Mullanpur?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Sunrisers Hyderabad face Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator as both teams battle for survival and a coveted place in Qualifier 2

SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Who Will Win The High-Stakes Clash In Mullanpur?
Praful Hinge celebrates his wicket by dismissing Dhruv Jurel during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 match. AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals in both league-stage meetings during IPL 2026

  • The Eliminator will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh

  • Google’s win predictor gives SRH a 53% chance of victory compared to RR’s 47%

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are set to collide in a high-pressure Indian premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 27, with both teams just one defeat away from elimination.

Interestingly, this fixture carries a strong revenge angle for Rajasthan, as SRH completed a league double over them earlier this season. Pat Cummins’ side has looked more explosive overall, but RR arrive with momentum after winning three of their last four league games to sneak into the playoffs. The knockout clash also pits two contrasting styles against each other, Hyderabad’s fearless power-hitting versus Rajasthan’s balanced, calculated approach.

One of the biggest talking points heading into the match is the form of SRH’s top order. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have once again transformed Hyderabad’s batting identity this season with their ultra-aggressive starts in the powerplay.

Heinrich Klaasen remains their biggest middle-order weapon, while Nitish Kumar Reddy’s emergence as a dependable all-rounder has added crucial balance. However, SRH’s recent batting collapse against Gujarat Titans exposed vulnerabilities when early wickets fall quickly. Pat Cummins will also demand improved execution from his bowling unit after conceding heavily at the death in recent matches.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, quietly rebuilt momentum after an inconsistent middle phase of the season. Yashasvi Jaiswal has rediscovered rhythm at the perfect time, while Riyan Parag has arguably played the best cricket of his IPL career in pressure games.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players enter the ground before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Hyderabad, Telangana. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Hyderabad. - AP Photo
Heinrich Klaasen in action against RCB in IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. - IPL/X
Ishan Kishan in action during SRH vs RR IPL 2026 game at Hyderabad. - AP Photo

Also Check: SRH Vs RR Match Facts

Sanju Samson’s calm leadership and Dhruv Jurel’s finishing ability have strengthened RR’s batting depth, but their biggest advantage could be their pace attack. Trent Boult and Avesh Khan have consistently delivered breakthroughs with the new ball, an area where Hyderabad have occasionally looked vulnerable.

With both teams packed with match-winners and knockout pressure amplifying every mistake, the Eliminator could ultimately come down to which side handles the powerplay better.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

Google’s win predictor currently gives Sunrisers Hyderabad a slight edge with a 53% chance of victory compared to Rajasthan Royals’ 47%. SRH’s explosive batting lineup and strong record against RR this season make them marginal favorites heading into the Eliminator.

However, Rajasthan’s recent form and balanced bowling attack ensure this remains one of the toughest playoff matches to call. If RR can dismiss Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma early, they could easily turn the game in their favor.

SRH Vs RR, IPL 2026: Predicted XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain

Impact Player: Travis Head

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Riyan Parag (C), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma

Impact Player: Ravindra Jadeja

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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