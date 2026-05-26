SRH Vs RR Match Prediction, IPL 2026 Eliminator: Who Will Win The High-Stakes Clash In Mullanpur?

Interestingly, this fixture carries a strong revenge angle for Rajasthan, as SRH completed a league double over them earlier this season. Pat Cummins’ side has looked more explosive overall, but RR arrive with momentum after winning three of their last four league games to sneak into the playoffs. The knockout clash also pits two contrasting styles against each other, Hyderabad’s fearless power-hitting versus Rajasthan’s balanced, calculated approach.