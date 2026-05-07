LSG Vs RCB LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website
Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 50th match of IPL 2026 on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, with LSG looking to end their six-match losing streak after a disappointing defeat to Mumbai Indians in their previous outing.
Despite the massive total, Lucknow’s bowling attack failed to defend the target. They struggled to break through early and could not contain Mumbai’s top order as the chase was completed in just 18.4 overs.
Manimaran Siddharth was the only real bright spot with the ball, finishing with two wickets in an otherwise disappointing outing for LSG.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 campaign and currently sit third on the points table with six wins from nine matches.
However, they too are coming off a defeat after losing by four wickets to Gujarat Titans. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 40 runs, while Virat Kohli made 28. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with figures of 3/28, while Romario Shepherd chipped in with two wickets.
With both teams looking to bounce back from defeats, the big question now is -- who is going to win the LSG vs RCB clash?
LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: LIVE Streaming
When and where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 50 be played?
The IPL 2026 Match 50 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 50?
The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 50 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.