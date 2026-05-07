LSG Vs RCB LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Indian Premier League Match

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Get live streaming information for Match 50 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled for Thursday, 7 May at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

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LSG Vs RCB LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Todays Indian Premier League Match
Digvesh Rathi celebrates after dismissing Sai Sudharsan during LSG vs GT IPL 2026 match at Ekana Stadium. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

  • The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India

  • Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website

Lucknow Super Giants will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 50th match of IPL 2026 on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, with LSG looking to end their six-match losing streak after a disappointing defeat to Mumbai Indians in their previous outing.

Despite the massive total, Lucknow’s bowling attack failed to defend the target. They struggled to break through early and could not contain Mumbai’s top order as the chase was completed in just 18.4 overs.

Manimaran Siddharth was the only real bright spot with the ball, finishing with two wickets in an otherwise disappointing outing for LSG.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong IPL 2026 campaign and currently sit third on the points table with six wins from nine matches.

However, they too are coming off a defeat after losing by four wickets to Gujarat Titans. Devdutt Padikkal top-scored with 40 runs, while Virat Kohli made 28. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with figures of 3/28, while Romario Shepherd chipped in with two wickets.

Here are the key LSG vs RCB match facts ahead of the IPL 2026 showdown.

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With both teams looking to bounce back from defeats, the big question now is -- who is going to win the LSG vs RCB clash?

LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: LIVE Streaming

Q

When and where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 50 be played?

A

The IPL 2026 Match 50 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be played on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Where to watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 50?

A

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Match 50 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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