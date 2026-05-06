LSG Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match

Summary of this article
LSG face RCB in match 50 of IPL 2026
Lucknow are at the bottom and are on the verge of elimination
Check match facts and everything about the contest
Royal Challengers Bengaluru head into a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants looking to strengthen their chances of securing a top-two finish in the points table.
Rajat Patidar’s side has been one of the most consistent teams this season despite suffering a disappointing batting collapse in their previous defeat against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are fighting to keep their fading playoff hopes alive after enduring a miserable run of losses in recent matches.
The match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium carries huge importance for both teams, but the pressure is far greater on Rishabh Pant’s LSG, who have managed just two wins in nine matches so far.
Their recent defeat against Mumbai Indians summed up their season perfectly, even a massive 228-run total was not enough because of their struggling bowling attack. RCB, on the other hand, remain among the top teams in IPL 2026 and will see this fixture as a major opportunity to bounce back immediately.
Virat Kohli once again remains the biggest talking point for Bengaluru heading into the contest. The former RCB captain has been in excellent form this season, scoring 379 runs in nine matches and consistently providing solid starts at the top of the order.
Kohli’s ability to adapt to slower surfaces could become extremely important at Ekana, where batting has not always been straightforward. Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar have also made valuable contributions, although RCB’s middle order showed signs of vulnerability during the collapse against Gujarat Titans.
Bowling continues to remain one of Bengaluru’s biggest strengths, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the attack brilliantly alongside Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma.
For Lucknow, much will depend on explosive batters like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and captain Rishabh Pant. Pooran has been one of the few positives during LSG’s difficult campaign and recently smashed a rapid 63 off just 21 balls against Mumbai Indians.
However, LSG’s inability to defend totals and frequent bowling struggles have hurt them badly throughout IPL 2026. The Ekana surface is expected to offer some help for bowlers with its slower nature, which could suit RCB’s disciplined attack more than Lucknow’s inconsistent lineup. Historically, Bengaluru have also dominated this rivalry, winning five of the seven IPL meetings between the two sides.
LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 7
Lucknow Super Giants won: 2
Punjab Kings won: 5
LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Match Facts
LSG Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Where are LSG and RCB placed in the points table?
RCB are at the third place while LSG sit at bottom of the points table.